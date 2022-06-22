New ‘Live PD’ Series Hosted by Dan Abrams Release Date on Reelz Announced

The wait is over for fans of the reality TV series Live PD who have been hearing talks of another Reelz law-enforcement reality series hitting the airwaves. Reelz announced that the new reality series On Patrol: Live is set to premiere on Friday, July 22.

This new series is created by both the Live: PD producers, and Live: PD series host, Dan Abrams. On Patrol: Live is still a working title for the upcoming show. After the July 22 premiere, the series will then air every Friday and Saturday night on Reelz; from 9 p.m. until midnight.

The Brand New Live: PD Series, On Patrol: Live Will Premiere Mid-July

This brand new Live: PD series features players from the original show. On Patrol: Live includes former PD cohost, Sean “Sticks” Larkin in the hosting role. On Patrol: Live also features Richland County Sheriff Curtis Wilson as host of the new series.

The new series is a reality event that aims to document “viewers in real-time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America,” the Reelz network says in a statement. On Patrol: Live will also include “citizen ride-alongs” a statement notes. These ride-alongs will feature local residents from the area communities riding along with the officers during the episodes.

Dan Abrams Thanks The Live: PD ‘Nation’ As New Series Prepares To Hit The Airwaves

During an announcement regarding the upcoming series, Dan Abrams addressed the new series, the fans, and the “Live: PD Nation” for helping to make the upcoming series a possibility. On Patrol: Live, Abrams says, is the result of the fans “never” giving up faith, the host says.

“I want to say thank you to the Live PD Nation,” Dan Abrams says in an early June statement.

“I know this wait was long,” the host says in the announcement.

“But we needed the right platform to make this show what it should be,” Abrams says in the early June broadcast of Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation.

“You never gave up the faith,” the host says. “And neither did I.”

Live: PD Ends Abruptly In 2020 Amid Concerns Over Police Brutality

Live: PD was canceled in 2020 in the aftermath of protests against police brutality and systematic racism within the system. This cancellation came in the wake of George Floyd’s death; as well as the news that the show had destroyed footage of the death of an Austin man while he was in police custody.

The series’ network, A&E, issued a statement noting that “neither A&E nor the producers of Live PD were asked for the footage or an interview by investigators from law enforcement or the District Attorney’s office.”

The network’s statement goes on to note that the recording in question was simply a piece of “unaired” footage that the series decided not to keep “after learning that the investigation had concluded.”