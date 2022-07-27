New Norman Lear TV Special Announced on the Entertainment Icon’s 100th Birthday

Television icon Norman Lear turned 100 on Wednesday and there’s going to be a new special coming out about his amazing career. Lear, who was the mastermind behind such shows as All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and Sanford and Son, will be honored on TV. Deadline reports that Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter will air on ABC on Sept. 22. This will be a two-hour special reportedly filled with stars and actors connected with Lear’s work.

Upon the release of this news, Lear issued a statement himself. “I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration. Thank you.” Additionally, Craig Erwich, who is president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, added these words, too.

Norman Lear Has Worked With Jimmy Kimmel To Bring Back Some Shows

“Norman’s illustrious career is revered by so many, and we are honored to be celebrating his legacy with this special night of entertainment,” Erwich said. “We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it’s only fitting that his centennial birthday be marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon.”

Norman Lear has been working with ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. They have been bringing back some of his famed shows. The tweak, though, has been recasting those original stars. For instance, Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei played Archie and Edith Bunker in a modern version of All in the Family. The Lear-Kimmel presentations have been done under the name Live in Front of a Studio Audience. They have been termed as “restaging” those famed shows with new cast members. It’s pretty cool to see other actors step into such widely-loved characters.

As for the Lear super special, it will be produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Executive producers will be David Jammy, Brent Miller, Raj Kapoor, and Eric Cook. If you have Hulu, then the special will be streaming on the platform too. Other shows from the world of Norman Lear include One Day at a Time and Maude. Stars from those shows also include Bonnie Franklin, Valerie Bertinelli, Bea Arthur, Bill Macy, and Adrienne Barbeau. Despite turning 100, Lear remains active in his creative endeavors. The longtime producer also pops up regularly on Instagram with what he calls “breakfast thoughts.” Lear will share observations about the world of show business or simply life itself. When you turn 100, then you kind of get a break with your own Instagram account.