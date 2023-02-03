‘Night Court’ Revival Reached Over 25 Million Viewers, Season 2 Verdict Is In

All rise. The honorable Night Court revival has already been renewed for a second season after airing only four episodes. Variety reports that the reboot of the classic tv show reached an audience of 25.7M in delayed viewing since it dropped on January 17th.

The premiere episode was a total hit, ranking as the number-one broadcast debut of the 2022-23 season in both demographics and total viewers. It had more viewers than any comedy opening since The Conners premiered on ABC four years ago and it has been NBC’s most successful comedy launch since Will & Grace aired three years prior.

The premise of the ‘Night Court’ revival has a fan favorite reprising his role

Judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late Harry Stone, has stepped into her father’s role in the Night Court revival. She works toward restoring order to a group of misfits headed by prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Laroquette). Season 1 follows Judge Abby as she strives to make justice prevail over the Manhattan arraignment court during its chaotic nighttime hours.

Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming weighed in on the positive verdict. “It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings. More broadly, it’s a testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing,” Katz said. “A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family.”

“The verdict is in and the ‘new-boot’ of Night Court is a hit! The series’ razor-sharp humor makes the show a weekly must-watch,” explained Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, of Warner Bros. Television Group. “We’re overjoyed that court will remain in session and return with new cases for season two. We’re so grateful to our colleagues at NBC, to the richly talented creative team led by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, Dan Rubin, and John Larroquette, and to the stellar ensemble cast.”

‘Night Court’ was so popular that one actor requested not to be nominated for the Emmys

Warner Bros. Television’s iconic comedy Night Court first aired on NBC, like the revival. Spanning nine seasons and a total of 193 episodes, this classic sitcom aired from 1984 to 1992. The late Harry Anderson portrayed Harold “Harry” T. Stone, a young and unorthodox judge in the hit show Night Court. He presided over criminal court cases that took place during the night shift of lower Manhattan’s justice system. In addition to the lead cast, Markie Post, John Larroquette, and Charles Robinson were also featured in the series; along with numerous other talented actors.

John Larroquette quickly became a fan favorite as snarky lead prosecutor Dan Fielding. From 1985 to 1988, Larroquette won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series every year. That run prompted Larroquette to take an uncommon step. He requested that his name be removed from future voting. It remains to be seen if Larroquette’s request will remain for this revival.