‘On Patrol: Live’ Fans React to the Reelz Show’s Delayed Premiere

Live PD‘s revival series On Patrol: Live didn’t exactly give viewers an in-the-moment play-by-play during its Friday night premiere. Just as the show approached its premiere time, the network experienced major technical difficulties. Live PD became canceled in 2020 amid arguments about the show’s “copaganda,” much to the disappointment of viewers. However, its host, Dan Abrams, as well as other original series favorites planned to return Friday before the new iteration of the show became delayed by over an hour. On Saturday morning, immediately following the new show’s late start, fans shared their reactions online.

As a whole, On Patrol: Live saw enduring support from fans. Many expressed their impatience in the form of hysterical memes rather than angry tweeting online. Check out some of their posts below.

Live look at On Patrol Tv producers and Reelz executives. #OnPatrolLive pic.twitter.com/1aoBfsKRIj — Josh Cramer (@JoshCramer19) July 23, 2022

To call last night’s major delay during the On Patrol: Live premiere stressful certainly makes it an understatement. One fan, guessing the producers’ reactions amid the crisis, shared the hysterical meme above. Amid the disaster, Dan Abrams repeatedly assured viewers the network was working as fast as they could to quell the disaster.

In a personal tweet, Abrams said to fans, “We are shooting live but Based on the #OPNation technical issues I’m told the show will air from the beginning. Believe me. We are frustrated. Sorry!”

Another tweet proves that while On Patrol: Live fans were waiting for the premiere to kick off, many got creative, taking to Twitter with a multitude of memes. The above emphasizes the impatience Live PD fans experienced the last two years since the original series was canceled.

Hopefully, during the show’s sophomore airing on Saturday, Reelz keeps things in order. On Patrol: Live will hopefully air live as intended.

Where to Catch ‘Live PD’ Revival ‘On Patrol: Live’

Before its cancelation two years ago, Live PD was accessible on the A&E network from 2016 until May of 2020. Afterward, the network canceled the show, at the same time as another similar reality TV series Cops, due to issues of potential “copaganda.”

Host Dan Abrams previously argued the show actually helped in addressing certain issues in law enforcement. But, nevertheless, it was removed from the network. Ahead of its revival in On Patrol: Live then, producers were forced to find a new network from which to broadcast, thus turning to Reelz.

Reelz is accessible through multiple streaming providers. So if you didn’t activate a subscription for the series’ Friday night premiere, be sure to do so before it returns on Saturday at 9 p.m. EST. On Patrol: Live fans are able to access the series’ new network via DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Philo. Per this Outsider article, the aforementioned streaming platforms are available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast.