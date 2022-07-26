‘On Patrol: Live’ Host Dan Abrams Celebrates Show Dominating Friday’s Ratings

Dan Abrams took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate the success of On Patrol: Live‘s premiere.

Thank you 🙏 to @OfficialOPLive #OPNation! You guys made us the number one rated show in all of cable Friday night in the critical 25-54 demographic!!! And that was after waiting for 73 minutes! Sticks and I will discuss and recap tonight at 9p @danabramslive on @newsnation! — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) July 25, 2022

In the tweet, Abrams alludes to the technical issues fan experienced before the show premiered.

Dan Abrams was formerly the host of hit series Live PD. Live PD was cancelled in the wake of George Floyd’s death and protests over racism and police brutality. At the time of its cancellation, it held the title of the most-watched show on A&E. More American viewers tuned in for Live PD on Fridays at primetime than any other show.

His new show On Patrol: Live is modeled after Live PD.

On June 9, 2022, Abrams — Live PD‘s co-host and vocal champion — made the announcement he’d been hoping to make for nearly two years. The Live PD team was coming back to TV with their new show.

“I was very proud of Live PD. I was very proud of the show we did,” Abrams told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve been working on either getting [Live PD] or a new show off the ground since the day it was canceled.”

In the interview with Entertainment Weekly, the host eventually asked Dan Abrams why co-host Curtis Wilson won’t return for On Patrol: Live.

Why Dan Abrams’ ‘Live PD’ Co-Host Won’t Return

You and Sticks will have a new co-host, Curtis Wilson, in the studio with you,” the interviewer said. “Was your original Live PD co-host, Tom Morris Jr., asked to come back?”

“Yeah,” Abrams answered. “Tom is working on other projects, and as you can imagine, coming into something two years later, you’ve gotta hope that people are available. I’ve always left a hole in my [schedule] in case the show comes back. Sean was able to do it. Unfortunately, Tom has go a bunch of productions he’s working on, but he is a great friend of the show and we love Tom. I’m still in touch with him. It just didn’t work out, unfortunately.”

After Live PD ended, A&E’s viewership declined 49% in the following months.

However, by August 2020, A&E started airing new episodes of spin-off series Live Rescue on Fridays and Saturdays in the same time slot. That show focuses on firefighters and EMTs.

Furthermore, after the show’s cancellation, Dan Abrams appeared on other programs as an advocate for the series.

He defended the show’s portrayal of police. He said he was “shocked and beyond disappointed” about Live PD’s cancellation.

“To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on.”

He continued, saying, “I think that it’s very troubling that we’re suddenly in a culture where all police officers have to … suffer for the sins of a few.”

Surely, Dan Abrams was proud of the viewership turnout for last Friday night’s premiere on Reelz.