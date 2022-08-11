‘On Patrol: Live’ Host Dan Abrams Has a Major Request for Hulu

On Patrol: Live host Dan Abrams replied to a fan’s request on Twitter to advocate for the new show to be placed on streaming platform Hulu.

“Tell @hulu to get @ReelzChannel this is killing me,” wrote one user directly to show host Abrams. Luckily for the user and On Patrol: Live fans, Abrams replied back. He directly spoke to Hulu, asking them to take a chance on the hit show.

“Ok I’ll try. Here goes..” wrote the host of the revived show. “@Hulu. A lot of people in the very large and vocal #OPNation really would like you to add @ReelzChannel so they can watch #OPLive! Seems like a smart move. . . Ok Mike let me know!”

“I Love it Dan !!!” one fan replied on Twitter. Another fan agreed, writing, “Hulu PLEASE for the love of God add @ReelzChannel.”

One fan thought that Abrams’ direct Twitter engagement with the platform served as the show’s best shot at landing on Hulu. “If this doesn’t work ..nothing will,” they wrote.

“Same with YouTube TV,” another replied. Several users requested for the show to be placed on YouTube TV. One tweet asking for the show to be placed on that platform garnered sixty favorites.

“YES!!!! I hate to have to switch providers again!” another fan chimed in.

‘On Patrol: Live’ Crushing Ratings

Dan Abrams took to Twitter on a few weeks back to celebrate the success of On Patrol: Live‘s premiere.

“Thank you to @OfficialOPLive #OPNation! You guys made us the number one rated show in all of cable Friday night in the critical 25-54 demographic!!!” the host of the new series wrote. “And that was after waiting for 73 minutes! Sticks and I will discuss and recap tonight at 9p @danabramslive on @newsnation!”

In the tweet, Abrams alludes to the technical issues fan experienced before the show premiered.

Thank you 🙏 to @OfficialOPLive #OPNation! You guys made us the number one rated show in all of cable Friday night in the critical 25-54 demographic!!! And that was after waiting for 73 minutes! Sticks and I will discuss and recap tonight at 9p @danabramslive on @newsnation! — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) July 25, 2022

Dan Abrams was formerly the host of hit series Live PD. Live PD was cancelled in the wake of George Floyd’s death and protests over racism and police brutality. At the time of its cancellation, it held the title of the most-watched show on A&E. More American viewers tuned in for Live PD on Fridays at primetime than any other show.

However, his new show On Patrol: Live is modeled after Live PD.

On June 9, 2022, Abrams — Live PD‘s co-host and vocal champion — made the announcement he’d been hoping to make for nearly two years. The Live PD team was coming back to TV with their new show.

“I was very proud of Live PD. I was very proud of the show we did,” Abrams told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve been working on either getting [Live PD] or a new show off the ground since the day it was canceled.”