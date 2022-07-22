‘On Patrol: Live’: How, When To Watch the Premiere of the ‘Live PD’ Revival

Fans of the popular A&E reality TV series Live PD are gearing up for the long-awaited premiere of the latest series, On Patrol: Live. The Dan Abrams-led law enforcement reality series was originally canceled in 2020. However, On Patrol: Live promises to bring back the very same action fans loved so well in the original series. And, this time around, On Patrol: Live is finding a new network home as it premiers on REELZ tonight (Friday, July 22).

How, And When, Can Fans Catch The Live PD Revival Series?

Two years after Live PD left the A&E airwaves, the series is getting a reboot series, On Patrol: Live. The series premieres on Friday, July 22 at 9 p.m. EST, 8 p.m. CST. The series follows law enforcement agencies from all over the country while they are bravely facing challenges in the field. Some of the agencies featured include those in Florida, Indiana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Carolina.

There are six major streaming providers that offer live TV streaming, giving fans a chance to catch On Patrol: Live during this evening’s premiere. Viewers can catch the new series on Reelz streaming through DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Philo. Viewers who wish to stream the series on REELZ via these options can access the network live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or Chromecast.

However, some distributors do not include REELZ in their packages without special add-ons. REELZ is available for regular programming on DirecTV and Dish, among other services. Many cable – or streaming – companies offer REELZ as an add-on option via tiered package opportunities.

On Patrol: Live Follows Law Enforcement In Real-Time As They Patrol The Streets

This revival series follows a similar premise to the original show, Live PD. The series follows law enforcement officers all across the country as they patrol the streets Friday and Saturday nights. A variety of familiar faces are returning in the new On Patrol series. These include former prosecutor Dan Abrams, Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, and Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin.

However, On Patrol: Live is shaking things up a bit, adding new elements to this new REELZ series. In addition to solving crimes, the officers will be inviting local residents to join them during patrols. Giving the community the opportunity to experience a dose of what the officers are facing while on duty.

A segment titled Citizens On-Set will also be added in this revival. Citizens On-Set features these community members as they recount their experiences during the ride-along events. These community members are also invited to share their thoughts on the live-policing as the neighborhood officers work diligently to keep their communities safe.