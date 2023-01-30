On This Day: Iconic Western Series ‘The Lone Ranger’ Debuts in 1933

On this day in history, January 30th, 1933, a champion of justice made his debut: The Lone Ranger with his trusty steed Silver. Riding across the Wild West and into American legend, their adventures would be remembered for generations to come. Ranger John Reid and his Native American partner Tonto quickly became a legendary crime-fighting team, celebrated in multiple forms of media.

WXYZ in Detroit was the first to premiere the program, which would go on to receive more than 3,000 broadcasts within a span of two decades, reports Fox News. The Lone Ranger quickly gained fame due to his black domino mask, honorable values, silver bullets, and trusty steed Silver.

The Lone Ranger is devoted to adhering to his moral code and typically seeks alternative measures in order to avoid violence. He only fires with the intention of disarming, never killing, as symbolized by the use of silver bullets. The silver is a reminder that human life should be held sacred at all times.

The radio show rapidly found a massive nationwide audience with both children and adults alike. Spanning eight decades, ‘The Lone Ranger’ captivated audiences through comic strips, television shows, and films. They also inspired merchandise—action figures, costumes, books, and toy guns to name a few.

The Lone Ranger was the great uncle of another masked crime fighter

As a bit of trivia, The Long Ranger is also part of an early shared universe, like the highly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films. John Reid is the great uncle of another masked hero, Brit Reid… AKA the Green Hornet. Both masked crime fighters were created by George W. Trendle and Fran Striker for radio.

ABC struck gold in 1949 when it adapted The Lone Ranger into live-action. Audiences were enthralled by the show up until it concluded in 1957. The show paved the way for an array of further TV adaptations over time. Arnie Hammer and Johnny Depp donned the iconic roles of Lone Ranger and Tonto, respectively, in 2013’s release of yet another Hollywood adaptation of their legendary adventures.

Historian Art Burton has suggested that the famed lawman Bass Reeves may have been the inspiration behind the Lone Ranger. Burton emphasizes his point by citing the numerous people Reeves arrested without any serious injury or threat to himself. Burton also pointed out that prisoners were taken to Detroit’s House of Correction, where WXYZ broadcasted Lone Ranger radio plays.

Of course, Bass Reeves is at the center of a new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. David Oyelowo will star as Bass Reeves. Bass made history when he became the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi in the 1870s. According to reports, this celebrated lawman apprehended over 3000 criminals and took out 14 outlaws in Indian Territory during Sheridan’s “1883” time period.