On This Day: ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ Premieres in 1979

“Just the good old boys/Never meanin’ no harm,” Waylon Jennings crooned in the opening theme to The Dukes of Hazzard. The now iconic tune helped set the tone for the hit show, which debuted on CBS on this day in 1979. The show was immensely successful, garnering 147 episodes throughout seven seasons and frequently ranking as one of the most popular shows in all of television during the late 1970s.

Bo and Luke Duke are two young male cousins living in rural Georgia, who have been placed on probation due to their involvement with moonshine running. The Duke boys, along with cousin Daisy Duke and the head of the family Uncle Jesse, have all sorts of adventures as they try to elude Boss Hogg -the corrupt county commissioner- and Officer Rosco P. Coltrane.

The Dukes of Hazzard was also known for the iconic 1969 Dodge Charger, dubbed “The General Lee”. The Duke boys routinely used the supped-up Charger to evade the law when they were up to shenanigans. Nearly every episode had a major stunt involving the vehicle. Staggering vehicular stunts meant that the creators needed an excess of 300 Chargers, according to an article by Fox News.

‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ has what is today considered controversial imagery

Of course, in today’s cultural climate, the popular tv car probably wouldn’t fly anymore. Unashamedly, the muscle car named for Confederate General Robert E. Lee flaunted its association with the Confederacy by prominently showing off the Rebel Flag.

However, one of the stars of the classic tv show downplays the Confederate iconography. Ben Jones, who played Duke boys’ ally, Cooter even claims the show had diverse viewers. “The program was totally benign,” Jones told Fox News. “There was never one complaint about the flag, not even from our African American viewers, and we had a large African American viewership.”

Jones likewise owns Cooter’s Place, three The Dukes of Hazzard museums located in Nashville, Pigeon Forge (Tennessee), and Luray (Virginia). The fact that three such stores can exist proves that the show has made a lasting cultural impact. “It was a family show, it was clean, there was no profanity, no blood. It was watched by families all across the nation,” explained Jones.

The show’s theme topped the country music charts back in 1980

In 1980, Jennings’ song “Theme from the Dukes of Hazzard (Good Ol’ Boys)” topped the Country Music chart at no. 1. Not only did the show launch John Schneider and Tom Wopat’s acting careers, but it also catapulted them to become popular country chart regulars in the 1980s.

The show even added a term permanently to our lexicon. The phrase “Daisy Dukes” has become a well-known American term for tight-fitting shorts. It’s firmly etched in the minds of generations born many years after this popular show was first aired.



However, the show’s legacy hinges on more than just denim booty shorts and car stunts. “The fans are unique. They hand down their love for the show from generation to generation,” star Tom Wopat told Fox News back in November. “I’ve met third- and fourth-generation fans. It’s amazing. It’s a gift. The show will long outlive me, that’s for sure.”