‘One Chicago’ Fans React To NBC’s Hilarious Graphic Shipping Their Favorite Couples

Fans of any one of the wildly popular TV dramas within NBC’s One Chicago franchise know well that it’s easy to get on board with one of the many primetime romances. And, over the years, we have found ourselves shipping some unforgettable couples. Now, the NBC Twitter page is breaking these down, breaking down these ships into “actual ships.”

NBC Delights Fans, Detailing Some Of Our Favorite One Chicago Couples

In a recent Twitter thread, NBC Entertainment gives us some hilarious graphics detailing some of our favorite One Chicago pairs. The post starts out with the popular Peacock network sharing that it has broken down the best One Chicago couples that we love to ship into…get this…actual ships.

“#OneChicago ships as actual ships,” the July 14 tweet quips, noting that this is just the start of a hilarious thread. Following this initial post, the network then adds six replies – each one depicting a One Chicago couple as if they were an actual ship.

#OneChicago ships as actual ships (a thread 🧵) — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) July 14, 2022

And fans wasted no time reacting to the hilarious tweet. One fan even adds their own ship to the thread…one that we hope is still a thing as the franchise continues later this year!

“Don’t forget this one,” the fan comments while dropping a pic of “Brettsey” the pair featuring Chicago Fire’s Sylvie Brett (Kara Kilmer) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer).

And, this ship was met with a lot of agreement. Another fan agrees wholeheartedly with this particular ship. Noting that, while they like the ships NBC has highlighted in the post, “none of them come close” to Brettsey.

As much as I like these ships, none of them come close to this ship(well for me)👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 @NBCOneChicago #brettsey pic.twitter.com/Osh5GjSWnJ — Amy( Emms) (@tequilashot85) July 14, 2022

NBC Highlights Some Of Our All-Time Favorite One Chicago Pairings

In the hilarious thread, the NBC Twitter page includes ships featuring another Chicago Fire favorite couple, Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo’s “Stellaride”. The thread also includes the pairing we have seen between Christian Stolte’s Randall “Mouch” McHolland and Amy Norton’s Trudy Platt.

“They are indeed vintage,” one fan says of this couple.

“Both amazing beautiful souls,” the tweet adds.

They are indeed vintage..Both amazing beautiful souls.. — Jill Wanui🇳🇿 (@JillC85711988) July 15, 2022

The thread also includes the popular Chicago PD pairing of Marina Squerciati’s Kim Burgess and Patrick John Flueger’s Adam Ruzek (Burzek). As well as Chicago Med’s Marcel and Blake (Dominic Rains and Sarah Rafferty). The thread also includes PD’s “Upstead” the pairing between Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).

“[We’re] all up on the upstead yacht,” one fan writes. “bring the champagne, we’re staying here.”

we're all up on the upstead yacht, bring the champagne, we're staying here. — ximena (@focusspiridakos) July 14, 2022

Romances Aren’t The Only Thing Fans Are Shipping!

Of course, the best ship of all is a “friend” ship…and NBC’s tweet wasn’t about to forget this either. The final tweet in the thread shows a little boat with some of our favorite One Chicago besties featured in the image. However, one Twitter user does point out one little concern with these tweets. Aside from one of the ships, all the rest are “little boats” one commenter notes.

You do realise none of these are ships except the one for Trudy and Mouch? The others are all little boats! Lol. — Samhain Babe (@EponaMoon1812) July 15, 2022

Maybe so, but we are still on board with shipping all of these One Chicago pairs. Especially as we wait for new episodes to hit the airwaves this fall!