‘One Chicago’ Fans Are Worried About Their Show’s Streaming Status

The One Chicago franchise has a long history on our TV screens. Several streamers have played host to the variety of shows that spawned from the Dick Wolf-produced series over the years. However, fans are growing concerned that episodes seem to be disappearing from their usual homes.

There are more than 500 episodes of television across the entire franchise. That’s a huge library for fans to keep track of. NBC is the original home of Chicago, but current episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. stream on Hulu. However, that arrangement will be coming to an end this fall.

Hulu offers the latest episodes of all three shows on their service the day after their original airing, but that’s all going to end come this fall when Peacock becomes the new home for all things related to One Chicago. Every episode from previous seasons of all three shows is available to stream on Peacock right now. But the next day streaming rights will move from Hulu to Peacock when the new seasons begin this fall.

“With the proliferation of streaming services entering the marketplace, we have long-anticipated changes to our third-party content offering and over the past few years have increased our investment in original content,” said Hulu in a statement to TV Line.

What’s Behind Moving One Chicago to Peacock?

According to the Wall Street Journal, NBC’s decision to move their original content from Hulu did not come lightly. NBC owns one-third of Hulu. Relocating its One Chicago content could devalue its stake in the streamer. According to the same report, around 80% of NBC’s digital audience comes via Hulu. The shift of One Chicago to Peacock is an attempt to bolster NBC’s homegrown service and grow its subscriber base.

The move comes as NBCUniversal aims to foster its subscriber base for Peacock, which will be two years old in July. The streamer has yet to catch fire in the competitive market, but the addition of becoming the exclusive home of future episodes of Chicago gives the service a significant new value.

One Chicago fans will only be able to stream new episodes the next day via Peacock once the change goes into effect. The streamer offers three options for subscribers. The Peacock Premium tier subscription costs $4.99/month, which comes with unlimited streaming with ad support. Peacock Premium Plus will run you $9.99/month but comes with ad-free streaming. There is also a free tier that offers limited, ad-supported content.

One Chicago Wednesdays won’t be the same for some time. All three shows are now on their summer break. The fall television lineup will bring all three current Chicago shows back for new seasons. In the meantime, it’s the perfect chance to catch up on all of the episodes.

Navigating the entire Chicago franchise can be quite the task. Watching chronologically is your best bet to get the most out of your viewing experience. Outsider has already provided a handy guide to keep fans on track as they anticipate the return of the drama behind Chicago’s public services.