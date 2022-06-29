‘One Chicago’ Reveals Fall Premiere Date on NBC

Get ready for another Wednesday night full of your favorite One Chicago franchise shows as they are all coming back to NBC this fall. It was not a matter of if at all, though. We just needed to know what day would be picked to have Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med once again show up on your TV screens. Good news came around on Wednesday, a fitting day to deliver this news.

According to Variety, all three of these fantastic dramas come back on Sept. 21. Chicago Med leads off at 8 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m., and Chicago PD wraps up the One Chicago franchise night. Why change something that has been working so well for the network, right? If you can’t catch these shows when they air, then set up your DVD player. You don’t want to miss these shows on NBC.

Shows In ‘One Chicago’ Franchise Will Work To Keep Storylines Alive

Dick Wolf and his crew keep on cranking out episode after episode. It’s pretty amazing to see how much work goes into the One Chicago franchise. Ratings remain stellar and there’s no reason to mess with success, we think. And, oh boy, get ready for some powerful storylines, too. One of them on Chicago Fire in Season 11 might include what is happening between Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey.

Kara Killmer plays Brett, while Jesse Spencer plays Casey. As you recall, they showed up together at the season-ending wedding for Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide. Well, it marked a time that both would be together in the same city. Matt moved out to Oregon last season and Spencer left the show. But he returned as Casey is a good buddy of Severide and wanted to be there and support his friend. Taylor Kinney plays Severide; Miranda Rae Mayo appears as Kidd. It’ll be cool to watch how the just-married couple handles their work duties.

Meanwhile, over on Chicago PD, Marina Squerciati returns as Kim Burgess while Jason Beghe comes back as Jason Voight. That was one tough season-ender for Voight as Anna, who worked undercover, was shot and killed by Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos. Voight had some real emotions for Anna yet they just focused on the task at hand. Burgess will have her hands full going into this next season, too. With all the seriousness, there needs to be some lightness on the set. Want to know how they keep it light? Well, they dance. “You should see this girl dance,” Beghe said in an interview, pointing toward Squeciati. “And sing. I think she should do a musical, frankly.”