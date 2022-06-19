‘One Chicago’: See Where the Three Series Ranked During the 2021-2022 Season

The One Chicago franchise has long been a fan favorite for TV drama fans. And, it’s easy to see why when checking out numbers each one of the One Chicago shows pulled in during the 2020-2021 television season.

Wednesday nights are One Chicago nights on NBC as fans all across the country tune in to see what is going on with our favorite characters on Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med. And, this translated into yet another year of awesome ratings for the hit Dick Wolf-created shows.

Especially as the NBC network announced the renewal of all three shows early in the season. So, let’s take a look at how each one of these popular shows ranked during the 2021-2022 season.

Final TV Ratings Show Some Big Viewership For All Three Popular One Chicago Shows On NBC

The final rating numbers have been released for the 2021-2022 TV season. These updated stats reflect not only the viewers who tune in to the shows during the initial network airings but also the number of views a show received during the first seven days after release; via DVR functions as well as OnDemand replays.

According to Deadline, Chicago Fire’s 10th season ranks as the third most popular TV drama for the 2021-2022 TV season. This hit series pulled in an estimated 9.81 million viewers for each new episode during the season.

Chicago P.D. premiered its ninth season on the air this fall, and the popular series placed eighth overall for all non-NFL-related programming. In total, the popular NBC series pulled in as many as 9.15 million viewers each week.

Chicago Med, the newest of the One Chicago shows, lands just below its predecessors on the chart. The popular medical drama pulled in 9.09 million viewers for each new seventh-season episode.

There Is A Lot More Drama Coming Our Way As Our Favorite Windy City-based First-Responders Return To The Airwaves This Fall

The numbers may be a big win for the popular NBC franchise. However, it looks like the shows are set to blow even these impressive stats out the window as they return in the fall. There is certainly quite a bit more drama ahead as Chicago Med prepares to debut season 8; Chicago Fire prepares for season 11, and Chicago P.D. brings fans its 10th season later this fall.

Of course, we have quite a few questions fans are hoping to see answered when the shows return in a few months. Among these is the Chicago P.D. cliffhanger that left us reeling after a shocking death in the ninth season finale. This is certainly something that will be addressed when the franchise returns this fall.

For those who want to catch up on the final episodes of last season’s One Chicago dramas – or even those who want to rewatch all the action – each one is available for streaming on Peacock.