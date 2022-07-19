‘One Chicago’ Set To Begin Production on New Seasons This Week

After weeks of waiting, One Chicago fans finally received good news on Tuesday. Later this week, production for the franchise’s collection of all-new seasons returns for filming.

According to One Chicago Center, the NBC franchise’s filming kick-off date remains in line with previous seasons. The hit collection of series will begin filming on Thursday, July 19th. The franchise typically begins filming ahead of its fall premiere dates about two months ahead of time. So, when the collection of Dick Wolf-produced dramas returns to TV this fall, fans will be steeped in season 11 of Chicago Fire, season 10 of Chicago PD, and season eight of the franchise’s latest addition, Chicago Med.

In case you haven’t already marked your calendars, Chicago Fire, PD, and Med will all return on Wednesday, September 21st. Additionally, all three shows will return to their usual respective timeslots. Chicago Med kicks off the premiere night at 8 p.m. EST, followed by Fire at 9, and PD at 10.

NBC Bides Time Sharing the Franchise’s Favorite ‘Ships’ As Actual Ships

Fans are not so patiently waiting for the return of One Chicago‘s all-new seasons to the small screen. In the meantime, NBC took to Twitter to entertain Chi-hards with a hysterical post. Given the fictional universe’s collection of onscreen romances, NBC’s official social media pages shared a humorous thread. In it, they transformed our favorite “ships” into literal ships, i.e. boats. Check it out.

#OneChicago ships as actual ships (a thread 🧵) — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) July 14, 2022

“[One Chicago] ships as actual ships (a thread),” NBC began. The following comments feature the franchise’s fan-favorite couples, including Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd and Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton.

The first image features One Chicago‘s newly wedded couple, Fire‘s Severide and Kidd. Together, they make up a small luxury boat. Unlike many of the show’s other relationships, Kidd and Severide, following early drama in season 10, have one of the most genuine, laid-back kinds of relationships. Therefore, a boat used primarily for pure enjoyment is fitting.

Comparatively, the network featured PD‘s Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess as a rowboat. The pairing’s “ship” is accurate as, every time One Chicago fans turn around, the on-again-off-again couple is up a creek, without a paddle.

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Up In Arms About Lack of ‘Brettsey’ Mention

Fan responses varied. However, many more were infuriated that the network’s official Twitter did not mention Chicago Fire‘s favorite couple, Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey.

“Don’t forget this one,” one fan commented, sharing a photo of the two characters pasted atop a massive ship.

Another One Chicago fan asked if this was “the Titanic boat” though fans saved that for another potentially doomed couple.

Season 10 of Chicago Fire wrapped up with the spotlight on Violet Mikami and Paramedic Chief Hawkins’ rocky relationship. As the finale concluded, we saw the former questioning whether or not she should end her relationship. As a result, one fan reacted with the following comment:

Be sure to tune in for the One Chicago premiere this September to catch up on all of your favorite “ships.”