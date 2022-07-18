‘Ozark’: All of the Show’s Emmy Nominations, Wins Over the Years

Ozark completed its fourth and final season in April. The show is taking a victory lap at this year’s Emmys, scoring 13 nominations in 2022. The show itself received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. Jason Bateman received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor. Laura Linney received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress. Julia Garner received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Tom Pelphrey received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor.

It’s historically true to the Emmys form. Celebrating the life of a show when it has concluded. In addition to those 2022 nominations, it earned the following

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series – “A Hard Way to Go” – directed by Jason Bateman.

– “A Hard Way to Go” – directed by Jason Bateman. Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) – “A Hard Way to Go.”

– “A Hard Way to Go.” Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) – “Sanctified.”

– “Sanctified.” Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series – “A Hard Way to Go.”

– “A Hard Way to Go.” Outstanding Music Supervision – “The Cousin of Death.”

– “The Cousin of Death.” Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) – “The Beginning of The End, Let The Great World Spin, Sanctified.”

– “The Beginning of The End, Let The Great World Spin, Sanctified.” Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series .

. Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour) – “A Hard Way to Go.”

Over its four seasons, Ozark earned a total of 45 awards and nominations. Bateman was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Laura Linney was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2019 and 2020. Julia Garner earned two of the series three Emmy wins as Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2019 and 2020. The other win came in Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for a 2019 episode titled “Reparations.”

Quite a Run for ‘Ozark’

You can check out the entire list at the Emmys website. The show and cast will probably be adding some hardware to their trophy cases when the 74th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards airs this fall. The show airs on September 12.

Laura Linney recently revealed that she didn’t like her character when she took the role.

“The character in the pilot was very different” she said in a recent interview with Vulture. “I just remember she was snoring in the bed a lot. There was a lot of: Wendy snores. I just didn’t know where it was going to go. I don’t know why I trusted Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy as much as I did, but I remember saying to them, ‘I hope that if I sign on to this, you’ll use me. Otherwise, don’t cast me. Take someone else.’ There’s nothing worse than people not wanting what you have to offer. When people don’t want what you have to offer, it’s just womp-womp-womp.”

Will the Emmys reward Laura Linney for her leap of faith this year? Third time’s the charm. We’ll be rooting for her on September 12.