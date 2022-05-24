‘Ozark’ Star Laura Linney Says She’d ‘Love’ to Get a Call About the Upcoming ‘Frasier’ Reboot

As the development of the “Frasier” reboot continues, “Ozark” star Laura Linney says she would ‘love’ to be part of the upcoming project.

While speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Laura Linney spoke about the “Frasier” reboot and how it would be interesting to bring her character, Charlotte Connor, back to the small screen. “I’d love that. Let’s see. Let’s see what happened to good old Charlotte.”

Laura Linney’s “Frasier” character was a matchmaker that Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) initially hired. However, her matchmaking skills were not up to par with Frasier’s expectations (the dates were really bad). But they eventually strike up a friendship and eventually a relationship.

Laura Linney appeared on “Frasier” from 2003 to 2004 for six episodes. Kelsey Grammer previously spoke to Fox News Digital about bringing “Frasier” back. When asked about what has happened to his famous character, Grammer stated, “He’s going to move. He’s going to end up in a different place in the end… and he’s going to start what he thinks is one life and it turns into another. I think of him as George Bailey now from ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ He’s about to go travel the world.”

However, as Frasier prepares to actually travel, something happens. “That pulls him back and he has to live a completely different life than the way he planned,” Grammer explained. “But as a result, he ends up with love and emotional riches, and just a life that is so extraordinary. And I think that’s Frasier’s story.”

While speaking about any “Frasier” co-stars returning, Grammer added, “I think they’re a little bit nervous about it, but I think they’re also really willing. I think they’re really interested in seeing where we’re going to go. We’ll see, you know what I mean? You never know. One of them or two might say, ‘Oh my God no, we can’t. We just can’t.’ But I don’t think so. I think they’ll see the wisdom of giving it a try.”

Laura Linney Reveals What Draws Her to Different Types of Acting Roles

As she continued her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Laura Linney spoke about the various roles that have interested her over the years. While speaking about playing Wendy from “Ozark,” Linney stated, “It’s just fun to really dig deeply into something. Especially when it’s a character so well-written and part of a dynamic ensemble. No one is one thing; people are complicated and the carts are complicated.”

Laura Linney also stated that she finds it funny how people limit an actor to what they think their range is. “I encounter it over and over and over again. But more than likely, if there’s a good actor, their range is really wide. They just haven’t been allowed to show it yet.”

Linney goes on to use her “Ozark” co-star Jason Bateman as an example of acting ranges. “That’s why it was also so exciting to watch Jason do this. He’s been so successful in the area that he excels in and has been known for, and now to see him branch out into something so different has been amazing.”