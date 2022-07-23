‘Ozark’: The Surprising Character Fans Identified as the Most Badass in the Series

The Jason Bateman-led Netflix drama series Ozark has brought us some of the biggest baddies in recent TV history. With over 40 Emmy Award nominations over the show’s successful four seasons including multiple wins, Ozark has quickly become one of the most memorable streaming series’ in recent years. But, which character in this award-winning series are fans naming the most badass from the series? There is no doubt quite a few to characters choose from along these lines!

Fans Name The Surprising Ozark Character They Think Is The Coolest During The Show’s Four-Season Run

Ozark’s success no doubt lies in the amazing performances by the show’s stars including Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde and Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore. The series also stars Laura Linney as Bateman’s on-screen wife Wendy Byrde as well as Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Sofia Hublitz, and Tom Pelphrey. However, the most memorable bad-ass character for some fans is a surprising one. This character is Damian Young’s Jim Rattelsdorf.

Young’s Jim Rattelsdorf serves as the political advisor to Laura Linney’s Wendy Byrde. He also serves as her legal confidante, a role which puts the political advisor smack-dab in the middle of a lot of the Ozark action. He is easily the craftiest of Ozark players, some fans of the series note.

“Jim is definitely the most badass guy in this whole series,” writes one Redditor in a recent post about the hit TV series.

“He reminds [me] of Doug from House of Cards,” the commenter continues.

“Personally, my [favorite] character,” the Redditor adds.

“Definitely a very cunning character!” another fan of the series agrees. “I’d like to have him as my lawyer.”

Some Ozark Fans Think A Spin-Off Series Needs To Be Considered

Part of what we love about Ozark is the unapologetic glimpse into the various underworlds that exist among the drug business and the political spin-teams. The latter of which fans think should be the topic of an Ozark spin-off series.

“There need to be more shows on Fixers and Background Investigation people like [Jim],” writes one Ozark fan in the Reddit post. “Jim should have his own spin-off show.”

And, there’s a chance these fans might get their wish sometime in the future. Ozark showrunner, Executive Producer Chris Mundy has revealed that Ozark spin-off shows could be a possibility.

“It’s definitely something that people have talked about a bunch,” Chris Mundy once told TVLine.

However, the EP notes that as of now, “there’s nothing definitive” in the works. But, Mundy says “we’re lucky that people seem to really like the show.”

Mundy adds that this interest could bring a spin-off series into reality sooner than later. “There’s obviously going to be some interest there,” he says.