Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Jack Has a Scary Discovery TV Special About UFOs Coming Soon: What to Know

Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack Osbourne, is venturing into paranormal territory with his new Discovery TV special. The show, “Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: UFOs,” will premiere on Discovery+ on September 3.

The two-hour long special features Osbourne partnering with Jason Mewes (“Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”) and Jamie Kennedy (“Scream”). The trio ventures to Utah’s Uinta Basin, an infamous area in which supernatural energy and sightings are off the charts.

According to the overview on Discovery+: “Jack Osbourne brings his friends, actors Jay Mewes and Jamie Kennedy, to the edge of the unknown in search of the truth behind UFOs. Utah’s Uinta Basin has been shrouded in mysteries for centuries, with stories of otherworldly visitors dating back to ancient times. In recent years, even stranger sightings have been reported and captured. Osbourne, Mewes and Kennedy embark on an unflinching investigation to figure out if these phenomena are connected and why this strange activity is concentrated in the Uinta Basin.”

There is a 1 minute 40 second trailer for the special on Discovery+. Osbourne says, “My curiosity with the unknown began when I was a kid staring up at the stars. I would obsess over whether or not we were alone in the universe.” The trailer then shows Mewes and Kennedy in the car with Osbourne, venturing to the basin. Osbourne explains the location to the actors. He states that there is “so much magnetic energy here, this is like an entry point into our reality.”

Jack Osbourne’s New Special Searches for UFOs and Skinwalkers

After teaming up with experts, possible UFO sightings, and eerie feelings, the trailer then reveals that the team is also looking for a skinwalker — a Navajo legend that is a harmful witch of sorts that has the ability to shapeshift into animals.

The end of the trailer features a very freaked out team. “Dude, I think we saw a f***ing skinwalker,” Osbourne says in disbelief before the trailer ends.

As reported by Pop Culture, a press release from Discovery reads: “Home to the infamous paranormal hotspot Skinwalker Ranch, the Uinta Basin is a highly active supernatural site. Reports of UFO sightings and alien abductions have long defined this area.” The press release then goes on to say that in recent years, residents have had strange sightings of creatures and shapeshifters in the area. They also report seeing “unexplainable lights fly across the sky.”

The Wrap tweeted the trailer, writing: “We’ve got your exclusive first look at @JackOsbourne‘s new @discoveryplus series #NightOfTerror, in which he captures a skinwalker on camera.”

Fellow fans of the paranormal and supernatural responded with excitement for the special.

Osbourne’s first “Night of Terror” special, which focused on Bigfoot, also had viewers entranced. The trailer and topic of the new special seem to have fans already excited and eager for the special to be out. “Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: UFOs” will premiere on September 3 to stream.