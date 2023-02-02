Paramount+ Removes Handful of Shows Before Showtime Merger: Here’s What’s Gone

Streaming platform Paramount+ is getting ready for a merger with Showtime by removing some shows from its library. Among the original series that are gone include The Real World: Homecoming, Guilty Party which stars Kate Beckinsale, No Activity which stars Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows, and a live-action children’s show titled The Fair OddParents: Fairly Odder. Now, none of these shows have been officially canceled yet.

Meanwhile, Paramount+ has dumped previously canceled series Coyote, which starred Michael Chiklis, The Harper House, Interrogation, which starred Peter Sarsgaard, and The Twilight Zone (2019)

Paramount+, Showtime Prepare To Combine Into One Shared Service

This news comes about as Paramount+ and Showtime are ready to combine into one shared service later this year. It will be under the name Paramount+ With Showtime. And the linear Showtime channel will be rebranded, also as Paramount+ With Showtime. Showtime content will be available to stream on Paramount+’s ad-free tier (with no add-on needed), TV Line reports.

Showtime has also been getting rid of titles from its library ahead of the merger. Series no longer available include Jim Carrey’s Kidding, Kirsten Dunst’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Jeff Daniels’ American Rust (which is moving to Amazon’s Freevee for Season 2), and recently cancelled duo American Gigolo and Let the Right One In. Interestingly, Season 1 of the business-world anthology Super Pumped, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has been removed as well. But that series was previously renewed for a second season that is said to center on the rise of Facebook under Mark Zuckerberg.

‘SEAL Team’ Earned Another Season On Paramount+

In other Paramount+ news, the popular show SEAL Team has been picked up for Season 7. David Boreanaz stars as Jason Hayes in it. This upcoming season will be the show’s third season on the streaming platform. It was moved over from CBS to Paramount+.

Another former CBS show, Criminal Minds: Evolution, also got picked up for a second season. On February 9, the first-season finale on Paramount+ airs. “We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season,” Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming chief programming officer, said in a statement according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taylor Sheridan has another show coming to Paramount+. This one is about the CIA and is titled Lioness. He’s been able to snag Nicole Kidman to star in it. She will play Kaitlyn Meade, known as the CIA’s senior supervisor.

Other TV series that Nicole Kidman’s been known for over the years include HBO’s Big Little Lies and The Undoing as well as Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu.