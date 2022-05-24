‘Pawn Stars’ Boss Rick Harrison Congratulates Grandson on His US Air Force Commission

On Monday (May 23rd), “Pawn Stars” TV series star Rick Harrison takes to his Instagram account to congratulate his grandson Ryan on his U.S. Air Force commission.

In the social media post, “Pawn Stars” leading man Harrison stated, “Congratulations to my grandson who is a graduate of the Missouri Military Academy on his way to the Air Force. So proud of you, Ryan!”

Rick Harrison has three sons. They are Corey, Adam, and Jake Harrison. Corey is a cast member of “Pawn Stars” alongside his dad. According to Distractify, although Adam used to help out at his father’s shop, he had no interest in being on the hit reality TV series. He reportedly became a plumber. Meanwhile, Jake previously made an appearance on “Pawn Stars” and was able to tell the difference between a fake and a real Rolex.

“Pawn Stars” first premiered in July 2009 and now has 20 seasons and more than 575 episodes. Starring with the Harrison family in the series is Austin “Chumlee” Russell.

‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Opens Up About the Lessons He Learned From His Father

While speaking to Fox News Digital in January 2020, “Pawn Stars” boss, Rick Harrison, shared details about the life lessons he learned from his father, Richard “Old Man” Harrison. The older Harrison passed away in 2018.

“I think about him every day,” Rick Harrison said about his father. “I had a different relationship with him. Most people, when they turn 18, they go off to school, get a job, and move out. I worked with my father from the time I was a kid. He stayed in the Navy for years because of me. Otherwise, it would have been really difficult with my medical expenses. But despite my epilepsy, he never treated me differently.”

Rick Harrison goes on to recall an incident that happened when he was 16-years-old. “I tried to act all tough and told him ‘F— you’ to him. He punched me in the face. I’m laying on the ground. He looks at me and says, ‘Old enough to talk to me like a man, old rough to get your a— beat like one.’ I just got up, walked away, and never said another word about it.”

The “Pawn Stars” boss then said that his father really changed his perspective on life and how words have meaning. “That was one of the greatest life lessons he ever gave me… He was just an amazing individual. He taught that no matter what, you always take care of your kids, your family. If you have kids, you’re a father for the rest of your life. He was an old school kind of guy that I think we need more of.”