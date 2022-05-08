‘Pawn Stars’ Boss Rick Harrison Considers Buying the ‘Last Remaining Car’ From ‘Grease’ in New Episode

Pawn Stars‘ Rick Harrison is going full Grease Lightning as he takes a peek at the “last remaining” vehicle from the iconic 1978 film Grease. And, the History Channel star wonders if this vehicle is “the one” that he “wants” as he gives the famous ride a look over in the latest Pawn Stars episode this weekend. And, Harrison is giving fans a quick sneak peek of the exciting TV moment in a recent Instagram post.

In the Saturday, May 7 Instagram post, Rick Harrison shares with fans that he and his son, Corey are looking over this special vehicle. “@realcoreyharrison and I look at the last remaining car from the movie @gogrease,” the Pawn Stars host notes in his message.

“Find out if it’s the one that I want,” the History Channel star quips, before promoting the episode even further.

“Tonight on Pawn Stars 9/8c only on @history,” he writes.

This is quite an amazing piece of machinery that will interest car lovers and Grease fans alike. However, there is one car with a special meaning that tops pretty much any other find Rick has made during the show’s run. And this score was made possible by another History channel series star, American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe.

American Pickers and Pawn Stars Crossover Event Ends With A Heartfelt Moment

In a crossover event pairing the American Pickers with the Pawn Stars crew, Rick Harrison had a big challenge for the Pickers: find the perfect gift for his father, “The Old Man.”

The episode starts with the Pawn Stars host on a mission to find the perfect gift for his father. Sure his pawnshop has almost any item one can imagine. However, Rick had one specific item in mind. And it wasn’t one he could find on his store shelves.

So, he turned to another batch of experts to help, the American Pickers, asking the antique experts to track down a ’57 Chevy. The pros at American Pickers are a good place to start when one wants a rare or antique vehicle, no doubt. However, Rick’s request added a challenge for the Pickers. He needed the vehicle to be in the gift-ready condition in just one week.

Now, the American Pickers have tracked some unique items down over the years. And a 1957 Chevy certainly isn’t the rarest ask they have received. However, the quick turnaround time was a challenge. But the History Channel stars rallied. And thanks to some good connections, the Pickers had the antique ready to go just in time.

In the crossover clip, Rick Harrison pulls his old man out to the garage where the vehicle had been restored. As they stepped inside the shop, they are greeted with balloons and the crew who restored the vehicle. As well as the rest of the Pawn Stars family. And, The Old Man was as happy as can be with the impressive gift; telling his son that the ’57 Chevy is “the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”