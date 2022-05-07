‘Pawn Stars’ Boss Rick Harrison Takes Corey to Place of His ‘Favorite Childhood Memories’ in New Episode

Though Pawn Stars often features customers bringing vintage or antique items to the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop to sell, it’s not uncommon to see members of the Harrison clan travel to examine a particularly valuable item. In this week’s episode, Pawn Stars‘ Rick and Corey Harrison will do just that, traveling to San Diego, California.

And while they’ll no doubt encounter items of monetary value, the true draw of America’s Finest City is the emotional value it holds with Rick Harrison. Ahead of the upcoming episode, Rick and Corey Harrison both took to Instagram to post a photo of themselves at Belmont Park on the San Diego coast.

Both photos feature the father-son duo standing near the boarding area of the Giant Dipper Roller Coaster, an iconic symbol of the San Diego coast built-in 1925 during the Golden Age of wooden roller coasters. In the caption, Rick Harrison wrote, “I take [Corey Harrison] to the location of my favorite childhood memories in San Diego.”

On Corey Harrison’s post, the younger Harrison shared that his dad will take him to “his old stomping grounds in San Diego for a [roller coaster] of a trip” in the new episode.

Rick and Corey Harrison Discuss Past Mistakes and Counterfeit Items

Rick Harrison and his family are hugely successful as pawnshop owners. The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop brought in hundreds of customers a week, even before the show. And now that Rick Harrison and this pawn shop have earned celebrity status with Pawn Stars, their customers have increased tenfold.

With so many customers coming in and out of the shop, and thousands of dollars changing hands in the process, mistakes are inevitable. Though it’s not a daily occurrence, Corey and Rick Harrison have both encountered counterfeit items during their time in the shop.

“You know, you just live and learn,” Corey told When in Manila in a 2017 interview. “You don’t have a pawn broker school where they teach you that. It’s all trial and error. As many big scores that I’ve gotten, I’ve been burned a lot too.”

Even Rick Harrison, who has decades of experience in the pawn business, gets fooled now and then. “Fifteen years ago, someone spent probably three or four thousand dollars to make a fake Rolex. And I got burned on that one, so it won’t happen again,” Rick Harrison told NPR.

“Someone bought a 1970s Rolex – a really beat up one – for $700 or $800. They take the movement out. They got a new Rolex face for it. New Rolex hands. New crystal. Made an 18-karat gold case and band for it. I ended up buying it for $5,000. It’s an entire industry, making fake things.”