‘Pawn Stars’: Chumlee Reveals How Show Hopes To ‘Spice Things Up’

For over a decade, History Channel’s hit series Pawn Stars has centered on the profitable and sometimes odd items that people bring to the guys at the Gold & Silver Pawn shop in Las Vegas. But this fall, the series is going “spice things up” with a new approach.

According to The Las Vegas Review-Journal, series regulars Rick Harrison and his son Corey Harrison will hit the road with Corey’s childhood best friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell for an untitled Pawn Stars traveling spinoff.

In the first season, we’ll see the guys stopping in Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Savannah.

“It really is different because we’re out there hitting the pavement,” Chumlee told the publication. “And people are bringing in their treasures and seeing what we’ll offer them. And that’s the difference. Antiques Roadshow just tells you the estimated value of an item. They’re giving you these super-high inflated values that you might get at an auction.”

Chumlee’s reference to the PBS TV classic pays tribute to the late Richard Harrison—more commonly known as the Old Man—who began the show with the vision of modeling Pawn Stars after “Antiques Roadshow, but with skin in the game.”

Now, the trio will hone in on the series inspiration by driving all over the country and bidding on items that sellers would normally bring to their storefront.

“We tell you what we can pay for it, knowing that we need to sell it,” he continued. “So obviously, we’ve got to make a profit. That’s the business we’re in.”

The ‘Pawn Stars’ Spinoff May Become a Permanent Addition to the Franchise

The stars already filmed the first installment in Denver. And Chumlee admitted that his very first bid left a lasting impression. While meeting a client, he came across a Pokemon card that he just had to have. But like usual, the owner had high expectations for the sale. And Chumlee had to walk away empty-handed.

“The guy had his value that he wanted,” he said. “I even offered him full, top-of-the-market value for it because I wanted it for my collection. He just thought it was worth a lot more than that.”

With the series hitting 600 episodes next season, Pawn Stars hopes to use the new series to keep fans hooked between lulls in the original show. As it stands, the spinoff will only air as a special. But if the episodes pull in enough viewers, the show may make the road series a permanent fixture.

“We like to make sure that we’re doing whatever we can to keep people interested in the show, you know?” Chumlee said. “We’ve been at this a long time. We like to spice things up.”