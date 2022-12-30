‘Pawn Stars’ Crew Ends Cross-Country American Tour in North Carolina: PHOTOS

With pictures coming in from the road, it looks like the Pawn Stars crew has reached the end of its long tour. Rick Harrison, Austin “Chumlee” Russell, and Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison were taking in the sights of the United States on their “Pawn Stars Do America” Tour. When they reached North Carolina, it marked the finale of their trek. Harrison shared some photos from their excursion into Tar Heel country. Looking through the pictures, you’ll be able to find Harrison hanging out with the motorsports’ King himself, Richard Petty. A couple of photos show Petty with Harrison and a large group of people. Let’s take a look and see what Harrison and his crew are sharing with the world.

In other Pawn Stars-related news, “Chumlee” revealed how the crew was hoping to “spice things up” on the show. How so? That’s going to be with the cast hitting the road for some stops. We don’t know if this trip happens to be part of an untitled spinoff from Pawn Stars. Stops along the way in the show’s first season will include Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Savannah.

Rick Harrison Of ‘Pawn Stars’ Looked At Buying Automobile From ‘Grease’ Movie

“It really is different because we’re out there hitting the pavement,” Chumlee told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an interview. “And people are bringing in their treasures and seeing what we’ll offer them. And that’s the difference. Antiques Roadshow just tells you the estimated value of an item. They’re giving you these super-high inflated values that you might get at an auction.”

In a fairly recent episode, Rick Harrison was seen considering whether or not he would pick up the last remaining vehicle from the 1978 film Grease. He put out an Instagram post of him and Corey looking at the automobile. When checking out the car, Rick tells people to tune in and see if this is the car that he wants.

Meanwhile, back in February, we learned that Rick’s mother was suing him. Why was she doing this? According to the Review-Journal, Rick did not hand over financial documentation that confirms her ownership percentage in his Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, based in Nevada. In the civil suit, those named include Rick Harrison, Gold & Silver Paw Shop, JoRich Properties, Harrison Properties, and other business entities.

One thing that Rick of Pawn Stars does pretty well is find good food places in Las Vegas. In one case, he found “the best Mexican food in Las Vegas.” In fact, it’s a place titled Salud Mexican Bistro. Harrison headed over to his Instagram account and let the world know what he thought of the restaurant.