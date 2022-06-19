‘Pawn Stars’: Rick Harrison’s Daughter Gets Married, See His Heartwarming Pic Walking Her Down the Aisle

This Father’s Day, Rick Harrison has a lot to smile about. The “Pawn Stars” TV icon recently got to walk his daughter down the aisle for her wedding ceremony. In an Instagram post, Harrison gushed about the event, writing, “Today I had the pleasure of walking my daughter down the aisle. #prouddad.”

For fans of the show, you could have all your “Pawn Stars” dream come true in the near future. Harrison and the cast from the show are currently set to take a road trip that could stop in your town. Harrison and the crew will make stops in eight cities across the country. From the west coast to the east coast, the guys will stop in major cities. You can catch them in Seattle, Denver, San Francisco, Austin, Valley Forge, Pa., Washington, D.C., Winston-Salem, N.C., and Savannah, Ga. Harrison revealed the exciting news about the trip via his store’s Facebook page.

If you’re unfamiliar with “Pawn Stars,” it follows Harrison’s Las Vegas Pawnshop. People venture into the shop hoping to catch Harrison’s eye with their valuable items. After inspecting the items, Harrison and his crew decide if the item is worth buying.

For his fans in Michigan, we have more exciting “Pawn Stars” news. Harrison is coming to Eastern Michigan University for a charity event this July. The host will be on the Ypsilanti campus from July 8 to 9. He’ll be alongside Baltimore Ravens quarterback Brett Hundley for the “Weekend with the Stars” fundraising events.

Rick Harrison bringing ‘Pawn Stars’ to Eastern Michigan university

On July 9, Harrison will appraise items brought by guests to the Gervin Center that will have the opportunity to be featured on “Pawn Stars” at his World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Those looking to make the trek to the campus can get tickets to both events here. The university is raising money for the Eastern Michigan University Foundation and Hundley Foundation. Both foundations aim to create educational and financial opportunities for needy families.

“I’m thrilled to visit EMU and meet supporters of the university and the Hundley Foundation,” Harrison said about the appearance. “We believe in putting the ‘fun’ in fundraising and maybe to find a few cool items for the show.” According to NFL star Brett Hundley, Harrison is the whole package when you meet him.

“It’s awesome to see how excited people are to meet him and see he is as authentic in real life as he is on Pawn Stars,” Hundley said. “I am beyond grateful to the university for hosting us and look forward to meeting our supporters.

Harrison is the national spokesman for the Hundley Foundation, which contributed to the decision to choose EMU as a “Weekend with the Stars” location, according to Sam Estes, a former offensive tackle at EMU.

“I’m very close with (EMU President James) Smith and his wife Connie,” he said. “We have done some fundraisers together, and I’ve established an endowed scholarship in my family’s name at the university. It was just a natural connection for us.”

The Hundley Foundation creates paid internships and financial scholarships to “better the lives of those most in need.”

“I’m truly happy that Rick could join me for these special events at EMU benefitting my foundation and the University,” Hundley added.