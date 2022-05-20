Pete Davidson Set to Leave ‘Saturday Night Live’ After 8 Seasons: Report

He’s been a major part of our Saturday nights for nearly a decade. And, one of the most popular people within today’s pop culture scene. Now, Pete Davidson is poised to step away from his spot on the famous Lorne Michaels-led sketch comedy series, Saturday Night Live.

Pete Davidson LEAVING Saturday Night Live https://t.co/8wY2bJr8sc pic.twitter.com/f1HQbQJNFQ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 20, 2022

Pete Davidson joined the SNL cast eight years ago at just 20 years old, making the comedian one of the youngest cast members in SNL’s history. The news is certainly a shock for fans of the long-running “not-ready-for-primetime” comedy show. And, it seems, they won’t have much of an opportunity to prepare.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pete Davidson’s last appearance on Saturday Night Live will come this weekend. During the hit show’s 47th season finale episode. This installment features Natasha Lyonne as the host and Japanese Breakfast as the musical guest.