PHOTO: Luke Bryan’s Wife Had the Funniest Reaction to Red Carpet Run-in With ‘Game of Thrones’ Star

It’s true. The Luke Bryan family still features at least two strong, passionate Game of Thrones super fans.

In a Flashback Friday post on Instagram, Caroline Bryan, Luke’s wife, threw it back to the time that she found herself Game of Thrones adjacent while walking the red carpet. She was wearing a beautiful gold beaded dress. And her photographer made sure to get Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the frame as Caroline tried not to fan girl. She’s a Thronie, but she didn’t want to be obnoxious about it.

Caroline wrote: “Flashback Friday. This was taken the moment I realized “Jaime Lannister” was behind me on a red carpet….Ahhhhhhh…I miss Game of Thrones.”

Now, let’s explain the obsession Luke and Caroline Bryan had with Game of Thrones. The HBO drama ended its incredible run in 2019. It was appointment television as all the Thronies flipped on the show every Sunday night. The drama won 59 Emmys, collecting Best Drama statutes in 2015, 16, 18, and 2019.

But here was the problem for Luke and Caroline Bryan. Luke was a judge on American Idol, a show that also ran on Sunday nights. It was all OK when the reality singing competition was running auditions taped weeks before. But when the live shows started, Luke Bryan had to be there, too. American Idol didn’t care that he needed to watch Game of Thrones with the rest of the country. The couple also made a promise to watch every episode together and never “TV cheat.”

“My wife and I — and I’m sure a lot of couples out there do — [we made] it a weekly deal where you go watch it together,” Bryan told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’ve been out here on Sundays, so every week she’s like, ‘Don’t you TV cheat on me!. And I’m like, ‘I would never TV cheat [on you] with Game of Thrones!”

Like Luke Bryan, fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry was a GOT fan. Orlando Bloom, her fiance, wanted to watch the bloody, fantasy drama, so Perry joined in.

Luke and Caroline Bryan are huge Game of Thrones fans. Here the cast celebrates an Emmy win for Best Drama in 2016. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Now, let’s jump back to present day. Caroline’s fans had some thoughts about her obsession with the show.

“I think your hubby is wayyyy better looking,” one fan wrote. But does Luke Bryan have a cool name like “Kingslayer”? We know he can sing, but how are his sword-fighting skills?

Another fan wrote: “Hahaha reminds me of that voice on those videos… ”Is it me…am IIII the drama?”

We’re not sure if the Bryans have discovered another hot show to watch together. But we do know that Luke Bryan still is giving us incredible country music. He says he’s about halfway through with a new album. And on Friday, just in time for a long holiday weekend, Bryan released new single “Country On.” We’re positive Jaime Lannister can’t sing country.