PHOTO: ‘Walker: Independence’ Recreates the Old West in New Saloon Promo Snap

It’s time to get people invested in watching Walker: Independence and the cast is doing just that in this snazzy promo photo. You can see cast members gather together. Maybe one of them will ask for a cool beverage from the bartender. Still, seeing them together is pretty rad. Katherine McNamara stars as Abby Walker while Matt Barr is along as Hoyt Rawlins. This new show will premiere on Thursday, October 6, on The CW. It will air on the same night that Walker does on the network. In other words, it’ll be a Walker Thursday on The CW. Other cast members include Katie Findlay, Mark Sheppard, Brandon Sklenar, and Gabriela Quezada. Feast your eyes on this promo snap, though, and get ready to see the show make its debut.

Walker Independence Season 1 promo photoshoot ⭐ pic.twitter.com/YOXe62TYyb — Walker Source: Independence (@cwindependence) September 8, 2022

Before the show premiers, McNamara is getting fans ready for it. She has been saying that Walker: Independence is not the Western you’re expecting. What in the world does this mean? Let’s see if the actress will elaborate on this point. “[It’s] not your mama’s western,” McNamara would tell TV Line in an interview. “It’s not the western you’re expecting. Every character is not what they seem on the surface. It has the feel and the nostalgia of a western, but it’s a very modern story with characters that are going through real things that are so fascinating.”

Matt Barr Looks At Rawlins On ‘Walker: Independence’

Let’s see what IMDb is saying about Walker: Independence. A synopsis reads thusly: “Abby Walker’s husband is murdered before her eyes. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter residents running from their own pasts.” This series is a prequel to Walker that stars Jared Padalecki. In case you didn’t know, Padalecki is an executive producer on the show.

Meanwhile, what about Barr as Rawlins on Walker: Independence? The actor said that he views him as an antihero, according to an interview with Deadline. “Those are my favorite kind of characters to watch,” Barr said. “They’re really dynamic, right? Redemption stories are just more fun. I remember watching ‘Point Break’ and being obsessed with the Bodhi [Patrick Swayze] character who’s an actual criminal robbing banks but you’re absolutely rooting for the bad guys. Now the antihero has become very much in vogue.”

It looks like this series has all the right elements to be successful for the network. With Padalecki involved in it, too, there feels like a thread developing between both shows. It does not help the new show that it’ll be on the same night as the O.G. show.