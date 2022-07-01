‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Joins Forces with Guy Fieri on New Food Network Series

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is teaming up with Guy Fieri of “Diner, Drive-Ins, and Dives”–among others–fame for a new competition show on the Food Network. “Big Bad Budget Battle” will premiere on August 9 at 10 pm.

The show will consist of six hour-long episodes. In each episode, three home cooks have to shop Flavortown Market on a budget. The goal is to craft an inexpensive yet masterful dish. The contestant who spends their money the wisest and makes the most delicious meal goes home with a trophy and a year of free groceries.

“I can’t wait for viewers to see these awesome home cooks in action, both with their creativity in the kitchen and their budget-shopping skills — they are truly something to behold!” said Ree Drummond in a statement, per Variety. “As a home cook myself, I’m impressed by their resourcefulness and ingenuity as they plan, shop, and prepare their incredible dishes.”

In addition to hosting “Big Bad Budget Battle,” Ree Drummond is also teaming up with her sister for another project; a second home in Pawhuska, Oklahoma for friends and family to stay when they visit the Drummonds.

What ‘Big Bad Budget Battle’ Promises for Viewers and Contestants Alike

“Big Bad Budget Battle” blends the mastery of cooking with the challenge of shopping on a budget. Usually, cooking shows are provided with only the best ingredients, but now contestants have to get crafty and thrifty. It will be interesting to see how contestants spend their money; plus, how they stretch their budget to make the best meals they can.

Additionally, Jane Latman, president, home and food content and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement, “Each week fans tune in to see what Ree is cooking up on ‘The Pioneer Woman’; they love her warmth, down-to-earth style, easy relatability and wry sense of humor that makes everyone want to pull up a chair in her kitchen. These same qualities make her the perfect host to oversee this fast-paced culinary competition that takes a page from real-world conundrums; like grocery shopping on a budget and finding cost effective ingredients to make incredible meals.”

Ree Drummond Shares Big News About Her Son

Additionally, Ree Drummond’s youngest son Todd has apparently made a big decision about his college career; he committed to playing football for the University of South Dakota in the fall.

“Beyond happy for my youngest kid. @usd is such a perfect fit for him in every way,” Drummond shared on social media. “Congrats, Todd…and @SDCoyotesFB here we come! #GoYotes.”

Apparently, Todd Drummond also got an acceptance from Ohio State University, but ultimately chose South Dakota. The Drummonds currently live in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, two whole states away from South Dakota. It may be hard for Drummond to see her youngest go off to college so far away; but he’s going to play for a great team, plus now she has the extra space in her house. It’s a win-win.

Todd follows his older brother and foster brother into the football business; Bryce played football for the University of North Texas, while Jamar played for the University of Central Oklahoma. Todd is definitely keeping college ball in the family.