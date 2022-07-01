‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares ‘Precious’ Photos of Families, Folks Who Stop by Her Mercantile

Ree Drummond is a woman of many talents. In addition to hosting her hit show Pioneer Woman, she’s a blogger, author, photographer, and dedicated wife and mother of four. On top of all that, she’s also the proud owner of The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, a restaurant, bakery, and store in her hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ree Drummond opened up about her love for her hometown and the pride she feels in introducing new people to Pawhuska every day. “Oh gosh, I just I feel such pride for Pawhuska,” she explained. “It’s not really about me and my businesses as much as just the community, the amazing people that are here.”

“We have an amazing culture in Pawhuska,” Drummond continued. “I’m glad that the businesses that I have opened here have attracted people from all over, who might never have come to Pawhuska.”

As for the mercantile itself, the journey from idea to completed brick-and-mortar shop front was a difficult one. Ree Drummond, however, doesn’t regret a moment.

“It was blood, sweat, tears, blood, sweat, tears, blood, sweat tears, over and over, but it’s been so rewarding,” Drummond told Design and Living Magazine in 2017. “What I love about it is that it doesn’t require me to travel. I meet so many people from different places without leaving my hometown.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Celebrates Meeting Her Fans

In addition to her many accomplishments, Ree Drummond is also just a little popular on social media. The Pioneer Woman star has more than 6 million followers across Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok and regularly takes to social media to post cooking inspiration, life updates, and celebrate her achievements as well as those of her family members and friends.

In her most recent post, Ree Drummond celebrated her fans. Specifically, the ones visiting her gorgeous Pioneer Woman Mercantile. Drummond posted a series of photos of herself with groups of beaming fans in the mercantile. In the caption, she penned a heartfelt message about the interactions.

“Okay, here’s who comes to The Merc: Women,” Drummond wrote. “And the men who hold their bags! Just kidding. Here are some of the precious families, friends, sisters, moms, daughters, aunts, and grandmothers (and yes, brave gentlemen!) I got to meet when I walked through the store the other day.”

“I tell ya…after the past two years and even the past two or three months, I find that being with people, hearing where they’re from, talking about their day, laughing about their funny moments…well, it’s wonderful and it’s important,” she continued.

“Looking folks in the eyes, and I don’t mean the Real Housewives on my TV. I love them too, but it’s not a real interaction. I hope you’re having a good week, and if you make a trip to Pawhuska next week, next month, or next year, I hope I get to meet ya!”