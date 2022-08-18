Randy Martin, Star of DIY Network’s ‘Texas Flip N Move,’ Dead at 65

Texas Flip N Move star Randy Martin passed away on Wednesday, August 17, after a short battle with liver cancer. He was 65 years old.

Martin, better known as the “Lone Wolf” died in his home with his wife, Judy, by his side. His DIY Network co-stars, the Snow Sisters, announced the news on Facebook this evening.

“We are broken-hearted over The Lone Wolf Randy Martin who passed away early this morning,” they wrote. “Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be missed.”

In a statement to TMZ, Judy shared that Donna Snow visited Martin during his final days. And she commented on his weak health. Judy also added that doctors had only just diagnosed her husband with the disease this past May.

“he was beloved by all, even strangers,” she shared.

Randy Martin Was a Prime House Flipper During the First Seven Seasons of ‘Texas Flip N Move’

Randy Martin began with Texas Flip N Move during its debut season in 2014, and he remained a regular star through 2017.

The series, which moved to DIY Network for season 2, followed a team of house flippers that purchased nearly condemned frame houses set for demolition to open room for newer and larger homes. The team would relocate the projects to an auction lot and give them complete renovations before selling them to the highest bidders. But unlike most flipping series, the team usually profited $10,000 or less.

Martin earned his title of “The Lone Wolf” because he often set off on his own to get things done.

He is survived by his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.

This is a developing story.