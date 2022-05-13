‘Reba’: Here’s Where the Stars of the Reba McEntire-Led Sitcom Are Today

Reba McEntire has proven herself to be a country music icon. And fans of the Consider Me Gone singer know well that her acting skills aren’t so bad, either! In fact, the award-winning music superstar led her own television series from 2001 until 2007. The series stars Reba McEntire as a single mom raising three children. All while dealing with a variety of characters including her ex-husband and his unrelentingly bubbly new wife.

Taking A Look At What the ‘Reba’ Cast Has Been Up To Since the Reba McEntire-led Series Came To An End

The CW sitcom series follows the adventures of the family as they face a variety of trials and tribulations while continuing the nonstop laughs. Now, fifteen years after Reba went off the air, we can’t help but wonder, where is the cast today?

Reba McEntire (Reba Hart)

Most of us know well where this accomplished singer and Grammy Award winner has been since Reba came to an end. After the series wrapped up, Reba McEntire continued to slay as a performer releasing multiple albums over the years. The country music superstar also continues with her acting talents starring in shows such as Malibu Country, Baby Daddy, Last Man Standing, and Young Sheldon.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery)

JoAnna Garcia Swisher continued with her acting creating quite a prolific television career. Swisher can be seen in a variety of popular shows including Sweet Magnolias, Privileged, Gossip Girl, Once Upon a Time, Better With You, The Astronaut Wives Club, and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. The actress has also cofounded The Happy Place.

Steve Howey (Van Montgomery)

Steve Howey portrays Van Montgomery, the boyfriend and later husband of Swisher’s Cheyenne in the series. Van joins the family when he and Cheyenne learn they are expecting their first child while still in high school.

After the series, Howey stepped onto the big screen starring in the Kate Hudson films Bride Wars and Something Borrowed. Howey has also stepped into some television roles including stints on Shameless, Sons of Anarchy, SEAL Team, and Dead to Me.

Melissa Peterman (Barbra Jean Booker Hart)

Melissa Peterman’s Barbara Jean was a major source of stress for Reba McEntire’s character in the series. Barbara Jean is the second wife of Reba’s ex-husband, Brock. The couple is regularly at Reba’s home as they all work to co-parent together, and Barbara Jean is determined to form a friendship with the single mother.

Since Reba came to an end, Melissa Peterman went on to portray characters in Baby Daddy, Working Class, Pretty the Series, Young Sheldon, and Last Man Standing. She has also honed her hosting skills by leading a variety of reality and competition shows such as The Singing Bee, Dancing Fools, and Bet on Your Baby.

Christopher Rich (Brock Hart)

Christopher Rich portrays Reba’s ex-husband in the hit series. He often spends his time keeping the peace between Reba and Barbara Jean as his new wife spends her days regularly irritating Reba. Since leaving the series, Rich has appeared on Melissa & Joey, Boston Legal, Desperate Housewives, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Rizzoli & Isles.

Scarlett Pomers (Kyra Hart)

Scarlett Pomers’s Kyra Hart is the sarcastic but good-hearted middle child of Reba and Brock. However, the actress faced challenges while starring in the series. She sought treatment for anorexia during the show’s run on the CW. When the series came to an end, Pomers retired from the business and has since become a photographer.

Mitch Holleman (Jake Hart)

Mitch Holleman portrays Jake Hart the youngest child of Reba and Brock. After the series came to an end in 2007, Holleman took on roles in The Hangover, Shake It Up, Astrid Clover, and Guadalajara. The actor is currently hosting his own podcast called Extremely Internet.