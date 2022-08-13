Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend Rex Linn To Star Alongside Her in ‘Big Sky’

Veteran actor Rex Linn is set to co-star with superstar girlfriend Reba McEntire in the third season of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Deadline reports that Linn will portray the character of Buck Barnes. He’ll play husband to Reba’s character, Sunny Barnes. The Barnes own a glamorous camping business in the series. The pair should have some onscreen chemistry since they’ve been dating since 2020.

Regardless, the happy couple is having a good time shooting. “We’re having a blast,” Reba McEntire recently told Deadline. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [Aug. 11] and there was a full moon. I think we broke around 12:54 am mountain time,” she explained. “It was a long night but so beautiful. We are really loving it.”Big Sky shared the news with fans on the show’s official Twitter.

“Join us in welcoming Rex Linn to Big Sky: Deadly Trails as Buck, Sunny’s husband! We can’t wait to see the real-life couple come together in Big Sky country,” the caption reads. Reba McEntire’s character, Sunny, is the volatile matriarch of the Brick Family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a hidden record of missing clients. Based on the novels by C.J. Box, Big Sky follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), as they investigate local crimes, take on drug cartels, notorious kidnappers, crime dynasties, and more along the way. Linn is excited for fans to see Reba take a villainous turn in the upcoming series. “Wait until you see her in this!” Linn proclaimed. It’s Reba McEntire’s first time playing the heavy as an actor.

Big Sky isn’t the only upcoming project for Reba McEntire & Rex Linn

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire are already starring together in the Lifetime movie, The Hammer. The life of traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker is the inspiration for The Hammer. In the movie, McEntire plays Judge Kim Wheeler while Linn portrays Bart Crawford, a mysterious cowboy. This will be the couple’s first appearance together. As of yet, there is no release date set for the film.

Reba McEntire has chosen wisely with Linn as a co-star. Rex Linn is a prolific character actor that’s been in the business for three decades. He has credits in 50 films and 45 tv shows. Linn currently stars in AMC’s Better Call Saul, CBS’ Young Sheldon, and Nicole Kidman’s Apple TV+ series Roar. He is perhaps most noted for his part as Sgt. Frank Tripp in CSI: Miami, which he played over the course of ten seasons.