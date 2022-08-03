Reba McEntire Gives First Look at Her ‘Big Sky’ Character: Watch the Season 3 Clip Here

Reba McEntire is joining the case of ABC’s Big Sky this fall. The legendary country music singer has one of the most successful crossover careers into television ever. The ABC show about a private detective and ex-cop unraveling a kidnapping case in Montana is entering its third season. The “Fancy” singer shared a clip of what’s to come on social media. Check it out below.

You never know what's coming around the bend. A new mystery begins in the season premiere of #BigSky: Deadly Trails, September 21 on ABC. Stream on Hulu. @BigSkyABC pic.twitter.com/pzNY2zQcts — Reba McEntire (@reba) August 3, 2022

“You never know what’s coming around the bend. A new mystery begins in the season premiere of #BigSky: Deadly Trails, September 21 on ABC. Stream on Hulu,” she captioned the post.

The series also stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Dedee Pfeiffer. The series is written by David E. Kelley, who is a television legend. He was responsible for The Practice, L.A. Law, Ally McBeal and a host of others. Of course, Reba McEntire has had quite an acting career of her own. She starred in Reba for six seasons, creating 125 episodes. The show earned quite a loyal, cult following in syndication.

The show ended in 2007, but she and the cast are trying to make a reboot happen. There are endless possibilities these days to air such a thing, and she really wants to make it happen.

“We’ve really been trying to do a reboot of the Reba show,” she told Bobby Bones. “I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six-and-a-half years.”

She continued by saying that the show’s cancellation shocked everyone involved with the show.

“We had no idea why they canceled us,” she said. “We were a huge success so it was a head-scratcher for us. So to come back now…that amount of time, that time spread, we’d have a lot of stories to tell.”

Other Reba McEntire Projects in the Works

Reba McEntire also has a new Lifetime movie on the way. In the film, she’ll reunite with her Reba co-star, Melissa Peterman. It’s titled The Hammer. It’s about an attorney who was appointed judge in Nevada following the previous judge’s death. It also stars McEntire’s husband, Rex Linn. The film is in post-production, but no premiere date is set. McEntire also serves as executive producer.

Reba McEntire released her most recent album, My Chains Are Gone, in March. It’s a foray into gospel, featuring versions of traditional hymns like “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.”

She’s back on the road for a few dates this fall. The first is on Cajundome in Lafayette, La. on October 13. She continues through November with support from Terri Clark. She’ll have a big on at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 21. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at her website.