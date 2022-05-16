Reba McEntire Joins Cast of ‘Big Sky’ for Season 3 Marking Return to ABC

Reba McEntire has plenty of experience with comedy series, but her new role will look a little different, as she’ll be starring in Season 3 of the crime drama thriller Big Sky. Season 3 of Big Sky also marks McEntire’s return to ABC. The country star hasn’t appeared on the network since her sitcom Malibu Country went off the air in 2013.

Big Sky was renewed for a third season last week, days before the Season 2 finale, which airs on Thursday, May 19th. The crime drama is based on the Highway novels created by New York Times best-selling author C.J. Box. Both the novels and the TV series center around the stories of private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), Dewell’s former partner.

Reba McEntire will take on the role of Sunny Brick, a series regular. Brick is the “mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers,” according to Variety.

In addition to Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, and Reba McEntire, Season 3 of Big Sky will feature the return of many fan-favorite characters. So far, the cast includes Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker, and Janina Gavankar as Ren.

Jensen Ackles to Join Reba McEntire as Series Regular for Season 3 of ‘Big Sky’

Though Reba McEntire is certainly a major addition to the Big Sky crew, she’s not the only big star to appear in Season 3. Jensen Ackles, beloved Supernatural star, will appear as a series regular in the new season as well.

Ackles will guest-star in upcoming the Big Sky Season 2 finale as Beau Arlen, “a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary sheriff and Jenny Hoyt’s new boss as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb,” according to Deadline. After the finale, Jensen Ackles will return in Season 3 for a one-season arc.

Big Sky fans are in luck! ABC released a special promo for the finale, in which fans can get an idea of what to expect from Jensen Ackles’ character.

‘Big Sky’ Star Katheryn Winnick to Direct Future Episodes

It’s not unusual for the star of a series to eventually direct an episode or two, and Big Sky star Katheryn Winnick plans to do just that. In an interview with Collider, the actress described jumping from Vikings to Big Sky, and hinted at future directorial duties.

“I don’t know if I was nervous,” Winnick said. “I was probably nervous signing up for years, but when David Kelley calls you, you listen. And when he asks you to be on the show, you take note. But I think [with] the show, we’re finding our way in terms of storyline.”

“The format of the show is we get new actors every nine episodes,” she continued. “Which is always a lot of fun and keeps things moving. So we have an opportunity to work with some great, talented cast members. And I’m also excited to get a change to direct it as well.”