Reba McEntire ‘Really Trying’ to Get Her Sitcom Reboot Off the Ground

Reba McEntire still has her “Hart” set on a Reba reboot. And she and the rest of the original cast are putting in the hard work to make it happen.

“We’ve really been trying to do a reboot of the Reba show,” the country legend told Bobby Bones. “I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six-and-a-half years.”

The early 2000s sitcom follows the newly divorced Reba Hart as she navigates life with a pregnant teenage daughter and tries making nice with her former husband’s pregnant mistress. Over six seasons, the families learn to function as one. And Reba finds a new best friend in the woman who originally broke up her less than happy home.

‘Reba’s’ 2007 Cancellation ‘Shocked’ The Cast and Crew

As Reba McEntire once shared with Taste of Country Nights, the show’s 2007 cancellation came as a complete surprise to the cast. At the time, the CW series had a major fanbase. So the actors all assumed they had a few more years on TV. And they had already mapped out future seasons.

“We had no idea why they canceled us,” the actress admitted. “We were a huge success, so it was a head-scratcher for us. So to come back now … that amount of time, that time spread, we’d have a lot of stories to tell.”

But the recent interest in a revival isn’t new. McEntire first began hinting at a reboot in 2017. While talking to Entertainment Tonight, the Country singer revealed that she had already been in talks about the project for some time. And she noted that the rest of the actors would “love” to return to the story.

During her interview with Bones, McEntire also mentioned that returning to Reba would be extra special because she had built a strong bond with all of her colleagues.

“It was fun, the cast and crew, everybody we got to work with and play with, they were wonderful people,” she continues. “We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully that will happen someday.”

And among those cast members is the person she calls her best friend, Melissa Peterman. Though their sitcom ended 15 years ago, they still find every opportunity to collaborate. Currently, the duo co-hosts the podcast Living & Learning With Reba McEntire.

And soon, the two will once again join onscreen. In an upcoming Lifetime movie titled The Hammer, McEntire and Peterman will star as sisters. And joining them will be McEntire’s real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.











