Reba McEntire Speaks Out About ‘Reba’ Reboot, Other Projects in the Works

From 2001 until 2007, country music icon Reba McEntire was impressing sitcom TV audiences – along with the country music crowd – while starring in the popular comedy series aptly named Reba. And, recently fans of the talented singer and actress have been hearing rumblings of a Reba reboot series. A revival, the star says she has been trying really hard to bring to fruition.

During a recent discussion about a potential reboot series, Reba McEntire discusses how she plans to work with the Reba cast and crew. Many of whom also hope to see a reunion. However, most of these plans are still up in the air.

The popular series ran on the WB’s Friday lineup for the show’s first few seasons. The series centers around Reba McEntire’s Reba Hart a single mom “who works too hard, who loves her kids and never stops.” Reba is facing challenges in her life. Focused on raising her children after her husband Brock leaves her for Melissa Peterman’s Barbara Jean. Barbara Jean a ditzy and endlessly irritating dental hygienist, is often a thorn in Reba Hart’s side. Especially after moving into the house next door.

The series was a huge hit among sitcom audiences and fans of the Fancy singer. However, a 2006 merger between the WB and UPN led to the show’s cancellation. But, fans know this wasn’t the end of the popular series. It wasn’t long before Reba and crew moved to The CW network, for one more season. The series has also found massive success in syndication over the last fifteen years.

Reba McEntire May Be Waiting For Series Reboot, But She’s Already Reuniting With One Reba Costar

The Lifetime TV network has recently released information about an upcoming film that reunites McEntire with her Reba costar, Melissa Peterman. This project titled The Hammer also boasts McEntire as an executive producer.

The film follows McEntire’s character Kim Wheeler who has been described as “an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada.”

McEntire And Peterman Reunite In Upcoming Lifetime Thriller

An early synopsis of the film notes that Reba’s character is “one of the few traveling judges left in America”. The story is based on the real-life story of a traveling judge, named Kim Wanker, per TV Line.

“After the reigning judge passes away under suspicious circumstances, Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno — a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen,” the official film synopsis continues.

“With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice,” the description continues. “hat quickly earns her the nickname ‘The Hammer.’”

According to the synopsis, Peterman portrays Judge Kim Wheeler’s sister Kris. Kris and her sister are at odds as Peterman’s character “runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect,” the synopsis notes. And, the description continues Kim is challenged to “work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served.”