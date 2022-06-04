Actress and director Riley Keough just wrapped filming on her latest TV project “Daisy Jones & The Six,” based on the NYT best-selling book by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

The 13-episode miniseries, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video, has been in the works for three years. Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, co-produced it along with Amazon Studios. Witherspoon herself picked up the rights back in 2019, right before the book debuted. Due to the pandemic, several production aspects had to be delayed, and the series didn’t start filming until September 2021.

But now, as of May 2022, filming has wrapped, per Riley Keough. She took to Instagram on May 7 to share the good news with fans of the wildly popular book.

“A little post for the 6,” Keough began in her caption. “My brothers and sister. I am done shooting this show with you that’s lasted 3 years somehow because of the pandemic…But I’m so grateful it’s taken years because that’s years of getting to spend time with all of you. I’m so grateful to know every one of you and that I got to work with such beautiful angels.”

Later, on June 2, Keough took to Instagram again to post another “Daisy Jones & The Six” update. “I’m officially done with @daisyjonesandthesix and we ended on the beaches of Greece. Thank you to this amazing crew who worked so hard. I can’t wait for everyone to see the beautiful work everyone’s done.”

While we don’t have an official release date for “Daisy Jones & The Six,” it’s safe to say from Riley Keough’s post that we won’t see it until later this year at the earliest. Amazon always planned to debut it in 2022, but rather than it premiering this summer, it’s more likely to drop in the fall if filming just wrapped. There’s also a chance it won’t debut until spring or summer of 2023, depending on post-production needs.

But fans will wait as long as they need to to see the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel come to life. “Daisy Jones & The Six” follows the rise and fall of an epic 1970s rock band, per Collider. The show will reportedly follow a documentary style that includes interviews with Daisy (Keough) and the various band members.

In addition to Keough, key cast members include Camila Morrone, Sam Claflin, Josh Whitehouse, Suki Waterhouse, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon, Tom Wright, Jacqueline Obradors, and Timothy Olyphant. Claflin plays Billy Dunne, Daisy’s love interest, while Morrone plays Camila Dunne, Billy’s wife.