Rob Lowe Reflects on His ‘Affection’ for Fellow Brat Pack Actors

He worked alongside the “brat pack” in the 1980s cult classic “St. Elmo’s Fire,” and now Rob Lowe reflects on his affection for the group.

While on his “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast, the “9-1-1: Lonestar” TV show lead discussed how he was able to reconnect with the “Brat Pack” group after many years. “After all of us and everything we’ve been through, every chapter in our lives, I realized we grew up together.”

Rob Lowe then said that the “Brat Pack” were like the kids that he went to high school and college with. “And you reconnect with them in that way. It’s super sweet to have them and to be on.”

According to ScreenRant, the main eight members of the “Brat Pack” are Anthony Michael Hall, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, and Ally Sheedy. They all starred in either “The Breakfast Club,” “St. Elmo’s Fire,” or both. The media outlet that while the “Brat Pack” was never considered an official organization, the group was dubbed as such by the media due to how often they worked together.

Rob Lowe Says the World is ‘Ready’ for a ‘Brat Pack’ Reunion

According to Us Weekly, Rob Lowe spoke to “Good Day New York’s“ Rosanna Scotto about the potential reunion of the famous “Brat Pack” in January 2021. “It’s funny, I think the world needs some iteration of it,” Lowe declared. “There is not enough in the world to make fun of, I think the Brat Pack should volunteer.”

Although he didn’t have a complete plan to reunite the group, Lowe said that a modern-day “Brat Pact” project should be weird and offbeat, as well as quirky. “Is it a cartoon? Like a version of ‘Scooby-Doo’? I don’t know. But hey, why not… [Or] how about Brat Pack as ‘Big Brother’?”

Later on, in 2021, Lowe shared a snapshot on Instagram of the Brat Pack together for a “St. Elmo’s Fire” promo. “36 years ago this week, the world met the Brat Pack! I’m sorry (jk),” he wrote. “I love that [‘St. Elmo’s Fire’] still holds a special place in so many people’s hearts. Although it was a long time ago, the movie was made in color.”

According to IMDb, “St. Elmo’s Fire” follows a group of friends just out of college who are struggling with adulthood. The cast consisted of Lowe as well as Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, and Ally Sheedy.

Speaking about his “St. Elmo’s Fire” character Billy, Lowe stated in 2017, “At least in my career, Billy was the most succinct version of bad boy-man child that I’ve ever played. It’s the most long-lasting. Not a day goes by that someone who should know better tells me they love that movie and Billy — like Gwyneth Paltrow, who can legitimately recite every line in the movie.”