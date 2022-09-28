Robert Cormier, ‘Heartland’ Actor, Dead at 33

Actor Robert Cormier from the hit series Heartland passed away on Friday, September 23. He was 33 years old.

At this time, the cause of death has not been determined. However, his sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he passed in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario after sustaining injuries in a fall.

Robert Cormier’s obituary remembers him as “an athlete, an actor, and a great brother.” It also shares that he had “a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more.”

“Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him,” it continues.

Before becoming an actor, Cormier studied economics at York University. But he eventually transferred to The Toronto Academy of Acting for Film & Television. He graduated in 2014, and only two years later, he landed his first major role in ABC’s Designated Survivor alongside Kiefer Sutherland.

‘Heartland’ Remembers Robert Cormier as ‘a Beloved Member’ of the Cast

Robert Cormier went on to earn a regular role in Season 3 of Netflix’s Slasher before moving on to guest spots in American Gods and Heartland.

In the long-running UPTv drama, Cormier played Finn Cotter in Season 15, Episode 8 titled Brand New Day. Finn is the grandson of Al Cotter and a love interest for Amy Flemming.

Cormier was expected to reprise his role when the series returns for Season 16 on October 2. And he confirmed that fact in his final Instagram post.

UPTV paid tribute to the star on today by recognizing his “amazing talent” and sending “sincere condolences” to his loved ones.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing,” the network wrote.

Heartland also recognized Robert Cormier’s passing this evening on its social media channels.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier,” it wrote on Instagram. “He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

Robert Cormier is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa, his sisters, Brittany, Krystal, and Stephanie, and his grandmother, Joanne. His funeral will take place this Sunday in Etobicoke.

This is a developing story.