Robin Roberts Speaks Out About ‘GMA’ Stage Manager’s Death

Like many TV crews, those who work tirelessly to bring Good Morning America to life each day are as close as family. And earlier today, that family suffered the devastating loss of one of its beloved members. The GMA crew learned that stage manager Bill Miller died at just 55 years old.

Ahead of the tribute segment to Bill Miller on the show, Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts took to Twitter to share a personal message to her fellow crew member and his family.

“We were devastated to hear about the passing of a longtime member of the GMA family…Stage Manager Bill Miller,” Roberts wrote. “Before we say goodbye this morn we’ll take a look back at his incredible career. Our hearts go out to his friends and family. Bill will be missed by everyone here at [Good Morning America].”

The news saddened fans of Good Morning America as well, many taking to the comments to send well wishes to the grieving GMA team. “Sending prayers to the family and GMA for the loss of their family member,” one fan wrote. “May he rest in peace. And to the family so very sorry for your loss,” another said.

‘Good Morning America’ Airs Tribute Segment for the Late Bill Miller

Before the end of today’s episode of Good Morning America, Robin Roberts and her co-anchors paid tribute to the late stage manager Bill Miller. In the heartfelt segment, the hosts spoke about Bill’s unfailing dedication to his work and his family.

“We want to remember a beloved member of our ABC News family,” Michael Strahan began. “One of our stage managers, Bill Miller, recently passed away. He was with GMA and ABC News for decades.”

George Stephanopoulos, another Good Morning America anchor, gave his thoughts as well. “Bill was a total pro,” he said. “He brought his expertise to nearly every show on the network: here at GMA, This Week, even New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. And you know, on set, he always made you feel, ‘I’ve got this. This is handled’. He also had a great dry sense of humor.”

“He truly was a gentle giant,” Robin Roberts added. “And our hearts, our condolences, our prayers go out to Bill’s boys, Logan and Jake, who he absolutely adored. Thinking of all of his family and friends at this difficult time. And the family here, who worked with him so closely behind the scenes as well. He will be missed.”