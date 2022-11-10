Roger Sexton, ‘Survivor’ Contestant, Dead at 76

Roger Sexton of Survivor fame has died at 76 years old at his daughter’s home after suffering from Lewy body dementia. Family members of his confirmed on Thursday that Sexton died in late October. He died in the presence of family and caretakers, according to DailyMail.

Sexton was a member of the cast in Season 6 of Survivor back in 2003. The show was filmed in Brazil near the Amazon River. He suffered from Lewy body dementia, which is the second most common form of dementia behind Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

This type of dementia happens when protein deposits, known as Lewy bodies, begin to accumulate in nerve cells in the brain. It happens to negatively affect cognitive and motor abilities within a person. For Sexton, his season on Survivor initially had men and women split up into competing tribes. Sexton rose through the ranks to lead the men’s team before the groups were eventually merged when only 10 contestants remained.

(Back row) Christy Smith, Matthew Von Ertfelda, Daniel Lue, Janet Koth, Butch Lockley, Deena Bennett, JoAnna Ward, Alex Bell, Heidi Strobel, Dave Johnson, (front row) Jenna Morasca, Ryan Aiken, Rob Cesternino, Jeanne Hebert, Roger Sexton, and Shawna Mitchell. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Roger Sexton played a part in getting this version of Survivor to stay on course. The version of the famed game show that Sexton appeared in was titled Survivor: The Amazon.

In other Survivor-related news, a couple of alums announced that they have had their second child. Sierra Dawn Thomas and Joe Anglim welcomed their second child into the world on August 15. If you don’t remember these two contestants, then we’ll give you a little refresher on where you might have seen them before. Thomas and Anglim appeared on Survivor: Worlds Apart. Both of them got engaged back in April 2019. Later that year, they got married and had their first child, Della Dawn Anglim, in May 2021. Thomas headed over to Instagram on Valentine’s Day and announced the news that they were expecting another child. What is their second child’s name? Vander Joseph.

Meanwhile, longtime fans do keep their eyes peeled on the numerous changes that happen on the show. They keep on coming because the producers want Survivor to stay fresh and engaged with their contestants. Longtime host Jeff Probst talked about this in an interview with The Wrap. “We work really hard to deliver a big, prime-time adventure show but with stories that often turn on tiny moments of human behavior,” Probst said. “So, for all the talk of game design and twists and advantages, Survivor lives and dies with the people we put on the show.”