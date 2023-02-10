Refusing to hold back her criticism, Roseanne Barr absolutely unleashes on Roseanne spinoff The Conners.

While speaking to TVLine, Barr called out The Conners cast over the decision to kill off her character prior to the TV show’s 2018 opening episode. “It didn’t faze them to murder [Roseanne],” Barr declared. “They s— on my contribution to television and the show itself.”

When asked if she has watched The Conners, Roseanne Barr admitted she couldn’t bear to. “When they killed my character off, that was a message to me, knowing that I’m mentally ill or have mental health issues, that they [wanted] me to commit suicide… And all of that was to say thank you for bringing 28 million viewers, which they never had before and will never see again. Because they can kiss my a–.”

Despite being fired and her character being killed off, Roseanne said that, for her, there isn’t bad blood between her and the cast. “I forgive everybody. I started thinking that God took me out of there to save me. And once I started thinking that way, I was, like, a lot better off.”

Barr’s Roseanne series returned to ABC in March 2018 and was quickly renewed. However, things took a turn when Barr tweeted a racist “joke” about President Barack Obama’s advisor Valerie Jarrett. After the incident, ABC decided to shut down Roseanne and cut ties with Barr. Luckily, Barr agreed to an undisclosed settlement with ABC so that the series could continue. It was renamed The Connors. Barr is not involved in either creative or financial aspects.

Roseanne Barr Says ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff ‘The Connects’ Drama Took an Emotion Toll on Her

Meanwhile, Roseanne Barr says she’s doing better since Roseanne ended and The Conners took off without her. “I’ve survived,” she told the Los Angeles Times while promoting her Fox Nation comedy special. “I’ve come out on the other side of it, finally. But it was a witch-burning. And it was terrifying.”

While continuing to speak about the experience, Barr said it was a pretty devastating situation for her. “I guess you could call it the dark night of the soul. I felt like the devil himself was coming against me to try to tear me apart, to punish me for believing in God.”

Barr also accused ABC of denying her the right to apologize for what happened. “They hate me because I have talent,” she declared. “Because I have an opinion. Even though Roseanne became their No. 1 show, they’d rather not have a No. 1 show.”

In regards to being canceled for what she tweeted, Roseanne stated that she felt like she’s been the only person to lose everything. “There was no one in Hollywood really defending me publicly, except for Mo’nique,” Barr added. “Who is a brave, close, dear friend.”