Roseanne Barr Standup Comedy Return Special ‘Cancel This’ Announced During NFL’s NFC Championship

Roseanne Barr is making a comeback to the world of standup comedy and she’s getting some big-time help. Barr has a new special coming out titled Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! And it’s getting some welcome help from Sunday’s NFL NFC Championship Game.

Fox is using Sunday’s NFC clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles to launch a marketing campaign for Barr’s comedy comeback effort, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The 15-second ad sees Barr stepping up to the microphone on stage, before asking the crowd, “Has anybody else been fired recently?”

Roseanne Barr Has Her First Comedy Special Since 2006

Cancel This! debuts on the Fox Nation streaming platform on Feb. 13. It will be Barr’s first comedy special since Blonde and Bitchin’ aired on HBO in 2006. Now, this new special was taped in front of a live audience at Houston’s Cullen Theatre. Fox Nation will release a special called Who Is Roseanne Barr? along with the project.

Fox Nation announced the special last fall. It kicked off a notable investment in comedy programming far beyond what the Fox News super-fan service previously hosted.

Fox Nation has recently been leaning into a lot of talent that would be recognizable to general entertainment fans. Along with Barr’s special, Fox Nation has hosted a docuseries about Yellowstone National Park hosted by Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has hosted a series about historic battles.

Barr’s ‘Roseanne’ Sitcom Ran For Nine Seasons Initially On ABC

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, Barr was one of Hollywood’s most prolific stand-up comics and actors. Her sitcom Roseanne ran for nine seasons in its initial run and was revived in 2018, becoming a breakout for ABC. But the network canceled the series after she sent a tweet about Obama aide Valerie Jarrett that some deemed offensive. ABC brought back the show as The Conners without Barr.

Last July, Roseanne Barr shared a really tender photo of her with her granddaughters on her farm. In it, you can see Barr along with her two grandkids. Back in 2018, Barr spoke with Extra about them. “That’s what changed the most in my life,” Barr said. “You’ve got to be pushier to your kids and make sure they do right by their kids, so it kind of gives you an excuse to be a big b– that you’ve always wanted to be.” These days, Barr is living in Hawaii on a stunning 46-acre sprawling home. Barr lives on Honokaa, Hawaii’s big island.