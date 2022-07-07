Rosie O’Donnell Returns for ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Reboot: See First Look

With the “A League of Their Own” TV reboot premiering on August 12th through streaming service Amazon Video Prime, a new image featuring the original film’s star Rosie O’Donnell has been released.

Entertainment Weekly reports Rosie O’Donnell, who starred in the original “A League of Their Own” as third base player, Doris Murphy, is going to be in the show. However, the long-time actress will only be returning for a small role in the new series. She is going to be a local bar owner named Vi A. The character is a “warm, gregarious” fan of the Rockford Peaches. She eventually meets Abbi Jackson’s character, Carson Shaw, who is the catcher for the all-women baseball team.

Jacobson spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her role in the series. “We talked a lot about the show being about these characters’ journey to finding their team. Team has a bunch of meaning in terms of baseball, but also, a lot of these characters are finding their community. That joy of finding others that are like you is pretty special.”

According to IMDb, “A League of Their Own” is a comedy series about the World War II All-American professional women’s baseball league. Starring in the series alongside Rosie O’Donnell and Abbi Jacobson is Chante Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Kelly McCormack.

Rosie O’Donnell Previously Spoke About Her Involvement in the ‘A League of Their Own’ Series

Rosie O’Donnell spoke to Danny Pellringo on his podcast about being in the upcoming “A League of Their Own” series. She confirmed at the time that she would be playing a bartender at a local gay bar.

“It’s funny, during ‘League of Their Own,’ my character, again, I think was gay,” Rosie O’Donnell said. “And when she had that speech – ‘I never felt like a real girl. I always felt like a fake girl, not even a girl, but now there’s a lot of us and I feel like we’re all ok’. I did that in the bus.”

Roșie O’Donnell then recalled the film’s director Penny Marshall not initially agreeing with her about Doris being a lesbian. “I said, ‘Pam, did you read the words? The words are totally that she finally feels she fits in among this group of tomboys. There’s this little of an undertone.’”

Roșie O’Donnell then explained how Jacobson, who co-created “Broad City,” reached out to her to be in the upcoming series. “I had a great experience on ‘A League of Their Own.’ I love the ‘Broad City’ women and when I was told [Abbi] was doing ‘League,’ she called me up and said, ‘Ro, would you do it?’ And I said, ‘In a minute.’ Then she sent me the pilot that she did and it was just really beautiful.”