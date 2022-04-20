‘Rust’ Production Fined the Maximum Amount by New Mexico for Safety Violations

The state of New Mexico has issued a fine to the production company of the film Rust for gun safety violations. Actor Alec Baldwin, who also is a producer of the movie, was holding a gun on the movie set when it went off. The bullet killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

New Mexico Issues Maximum Fine To ‘Rust’ Production Company

That fine totals $136,793 and comes from the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau for Rust Movie Productions. “What we had, based on our investigators’ findings, was a set of obvious hazards to employees regarding the use of firearms and management’s failure to act upon those obvious hazards,” Bob Genoway, bureau chief for occupational safety in New Mexico, told The Associated Press. That’s according to an article from Variety.

Reportedly, Rust Movie Productions did not have clear processes to make sure no live rounds were present on the set. Industry safety standards say that these processes must be in place. They were not and it presented a clear and present danger to those working on the movie.

Environment Department Dedicates 1,500 Staff Hours to Investigation

Meanwhile, Environment Department Secretary James Kenney said that the agency dedicated 1,500 staff hours to this investigation. This is according to an article from the New York Post. Kenney also says hundreds of documents were examined and numerous interviews were done.

Additionally, safety investigators also said the Rust production company did have safety meetings. The bullet from the gun behind held by Baldwin struck Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Baldwin clearly says that the gun he was holding was not loaded. The actor also says he didn’t pull the trigger and that the gun misfired.

On March 13, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed released a statement saying Baldwin never called her to inspect the gun. Gutierrez Reed said all actors “had a duty and responsibility” to have her check their firearms and even give safety instructions. No one “called [her] into the Church before the impromptu gun scene rehearsal.”

A story from CNN said that the statement notes Gutierrez Reed was unaware that a gun was being used by cast and crew that day. Because of that, Baldwin was in charge of everyone’s safety. She adds that she believed Baldwin acted out of negligence. At this time, Baldwin has not released a statement regarding the fine.

“Mr. Baldwin knew that he could never point a firearm at crew members under any circumstances and had a duty of safety to his fellow crew members,” Gutierez Reed said in her statement. “Yet he did point the gun at Halyna before the fatal incident against all rules and common sense.”