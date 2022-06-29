Ryan Seacrest Fans Slam Kelly Ripa for Her ‘Rude’ Behavior on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Ryan Seacrest is happy it’s Friday. In a recent Instagram video, he hops in his Ford Bronco and says “Bronco, out.” The sleek black Bronco then pulls off the CBS lot. The video is captioned “Ready to ride off into those summer sunsets. Happy first weekend of summer #TGIF.”

While the post was completely innocent, many of the comments on the post are not. In the comment section, Ryan Seacrest fans wrote about how they perceive co-host Kelly Ripa disrespects Seacrest. Fans claim that Kelly Ripa was “rude” to Seacrest during recent episodes.

“You need to tell Kelly to stop interrupting you. That’s very rude,” one angry fan commented. “She does it throughout the show … every show. Very annoying. The show’s ratings go up because of you. She is a boring host.”

Other fans agreed with the first comment, piling on Ripa and defending Ryan Seacrest. “Very annoying,” they wrote. “The show’s ratings go up because of you.”

Seacrest, who replaced Michael Strahan as permanent host of the show, has co-hosted with Ripa since 2017. Interestingly enough, Seacrest has recently expressed interest in starting his own cooking show.

However, more fans continued piling on to bash Ripa’s treatment of Seacrest. “I agree one million percent. It would sure be nice to hear Ryan finish a story. I started noticing that too, she never use to do that, seems it started after they got back in the studio, you can tell Ryan just kind of holds his breath.”

More Seacrest-backers entered the comment section to heap scorn upon Ripa. “I hate when she talks about herself,” another Seacrest loyalist said. “She goes on.. and on…she brags too much. Not everyone wants to [hear her] story. We’d like to hear from Ryan, too.”

Ryan Seacrest Fans and Kelly Ripa Fans Exchange Barbs

However, while Ryan Seacrest has plenty of admirers and defenders, a few commenters came to Kelly Ripa’s defense.

One wrote, “I’m sorry but I don’t agree that Kelly is a bad host,” one commenter proffered. “I watched her & Mark on the soaps. Always liked her . She might interrupt but her & Ryan are friends . They make a good show .❤️❤️.”

The New York Post reached out to representatives for both Seacrest and Ripa about the intense social media debate on his post. Neither camp has responded.

However, Ripa has revealed more about the dynamics of her marriage. On Tuesday’s episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Ripa talked about the concept of joint back accounts in a marriage. She used her husband Mark Consuelos as an example.

She explained to former American Idol host Seacrest that the strongest relationships are ones where the couple shares finances and accounts. He admitted he wasn’t a proponent of marriage. Ripa quickly assured him, saying, “I understand that, listen, it’s not for everyone. I’m not a marriage pusher, I’m married, but trust me, it’s not for everyone.”

She continued by referring to her husband Consuelos. “I mean sometimes I’m like, ‘Is it for us?’”

However, while some fans believe Ripa mistreats co-host Ryan Seacrest, it seems clear that the pair remain close friends.