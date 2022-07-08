Ryan Seacrest Hilariously Reveals How He Accidentally Shut Down Kelly Ripa’s New Game Show

Even after over 20 seasons of hosting American Idol and being a DJ for decades, Ryan Seacrest can make a major gaffe. His most recent mistake on the job caused Kelly Ripa’s new game show Generation Gap to be shut down for 45 minutes.

Kelly Ripa recently stopped by On On Air with Ryan Seacrest to talk about her new quiz show. Generation Gap features relatives from different generations competing against one another. Ripa related that Seacrest is the first celebrity guest on her show. However, she bluntly stated that the veteran host “screwed it up.”

“There’s a portion in the show that I’m sure is not in there now where I was reading a card, and I was so nervous,” Seacrest said. “I was so nervous I was going to screw it up that I read the question and the answer,” Seacrest explained. However, Kelly Ripa cuts in with, “He gave away the answer”. Seacrest then explains how chaos broke out. “And then it was panic on the set,” he concludes.

Though it might sound serious, the tone between the two stars was comedic. Kelly Ripa seems to have trouble controlling her laughter. She explains that Ryan Seacrest had one line, and still managed to mess it up. “It’s tragic,” Seacrest quipped.

“He screwed it up and the lawyers went into lawyer mode,” Kelly Ripa explained. The mistake in question seems like an impossible one for the prolific host to make. “I’m going to give it away because it’s no longer in the show. All [Ryan Seacrest] had to say is, ‘This is American … blank.’ And he said, and I quote, ‘This is American Idol.’ I knew already the horror of the lawyers, and once the lawyers come out, everything shuts down for 45 minutes.”

Kelly Ripa finds comedy between generations of families

Generation Gap is an original game show that debuted as a sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel is an executive producer of the show. Generation Gap pits two families against one another in two-person teams, often grandparents and grandchildren, for trivia and activities. “It’s hard once you’re asked questions about something from the 1940s when you weren’t born until 2010,” host Kelley Ripa declared in a promo.

“I’m very close with Jimmy’s family,” Ripa told ABC7. “[Kimmel] is close with my family, and he said to me, ‘You are literally the only person I know who can host this show.’ Because he knows I work well with children. Anybody under the age of 13, that’s my sweet spot. Those are my people.”

Ripa finds humor in the pop culture knowledge chasm between grandparents and their grandchildren.

“What they know about each other’s generation always surprises me, and what they don’t know always shocks me,” Kelly Ripa said. “And this is a game show that focuses on those differences.”