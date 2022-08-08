Ryan Seacrest Snaps Rare Pics With Sister, Niece During Their ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Appearance

On Thursday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, co-host Ryan Seacrest brought on a very special guest. He was joined by his 3-year-old niece Flora, who helped Seacrest and guest co-host Tamron Hall settle an age-old debate about chocolate chip cookies.

After the appearance, Seacrest gave his Instagram followers a rare chance to see his niece up close. He posted several photos along with some behind-the-scenes footage of him bringing Flora onto the show. Surely a special moment for the host and his sister who look to be all smiles after the experience.

Seacrest captioned the post, “It’s Flora’s show, we’re just supporting characters in it.”

In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, the co-hosts taste-tested chewy and crunchy cookies to decide which was better. Flora assisted the co-hosts in the deliberations, eventually declaring chewy as the winner.

“Flora, you know what we should do? Eat all those cookies and then hang out with Mommy,” Seacrest joked. “A little sugar rush.”

Seacrest clearly loved having his sister and niece come onto the show. But the TV personality does not have any children of his own. While speaking to WSJ Magazine last December, Seacrest said he does hope to take that dive one day and become a father.

“I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life,” he said. “I do want to have kids. But I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that…. I want to be available and present.”

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa Outside the Show

Seacrest’s on-air partner, Kelly Ripa, recently stopped by on an episode of his podcast, On Air with Ryan Seacrest. The co-hosts certainly love working together as much as viewers love watching them. But Ripa detailed a hilarious story where Seacrest derailed one of her other shows.

Ripa hosts the game show, Generation Gap where relatives from different generations compete against each other. Seacrest was her first celebrity guest, but she said he “screwed it up.”

“There’s a portion in the show that I’m sure is not in there now where I was reading a card, and I was so nervous,” Seacrest said. “I was so nervous I was going to screw it up that I read the question and the answer.” Ripa cut in with, “He gave away the answer.” Seacrest then said, “it was panic on set.”

“He screwed it up and the lawyers went into lawyer mode,” Ripa said. The mistake in question seems like an impossible one for the experienced host to make. “I’m going to give it away because it’s no longer in the show. All he had to say is, ‘This is American … blank.’ And he said, and I quote, ‘This is American Idol.’ I knew already the horror of the lawyers, and once the lawyers come out, everything shuts down for 45 minutes.”