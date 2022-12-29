Ryan Seacrest Speaks Out About CNN Limiting Alcohol Consumption on New Year’s Eve Broadcast After 2022 Insult

After a slip of the tongue on CNN’s New Year’s Eve telecast last year, Ryan Seacrest supports limiting alcohol. It’s been pretty noticeable that CNN hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen imbibe a little bit while telecasting CNN’s show starting on New Year’s Eve. Seacrest hosts ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show.

Seacrest talked about the situation in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. It was published online Tuesday. CNN’s correspondents and anchors reportedly will no longer drink during New Year’s Eve programming. Seacrest calls it a good decision. Cohen, on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live that aired on Dec. 31, 2021, made a crack to Cooper about Seacrest’s show.

Ryan Seacrest Said CNN Idea To Tone Down Alcohol Consumption Is A Good One

“I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest said. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN. There’s some pretty respectable people — or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea. Although the viewers probably wish they would drink more.”

Seacrest referred to last year’s moment in which Cohen, who was drinking alcohol with Cooper on the air, noticed that the band Journey was performing on ABC, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cohen referred to the show’s guests as “Ryan Seacrest group of losers” and said that anyone watching ABC that night had “seen nothing.”

Seacrest, who hosts American Idol, said to EW: “But I think they had something to say about my show at one point, which was I’m sure from the alcohol because I don’t think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren’t drinking. But, you know, I think our show’s a bigger, broader show, and we will not drink until 1:05 in the morning. Although I might send them some Casa Dragones tequila just to tempt them while they’re on the air.”

Cohen, though, did say that he regretted his comments. He was talking on his Radio Andy broadcast. Cohen said that he likes Seacrest. And he reiterated the sentiment during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “It was an offhanded comment about nothing that really had to do with him. It was about Journey. I was really going after the current iteration of Journey. Because I’m a big Steve Perry fan.” Last month, Variety reported that Chris Licht, who was named CNN chairman and CEO in February, informed staff members of CNN’s revised approach to New Year’s Eve programming.